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  • Love what you hear. Love how they look Love what you hear. Love how they look Love what you hear. Love how they look

    8000 series In-ear true wireless headphones

    TAT8505BK/00

    Love what you hear. Love how they look

    Sink into rich, detailed sound-or tune into the world around you. These refined true wireless headphones boast Active Noise Canceling and Awareness Mode for control over what you hear. The sophisticated circular design makes a statement.

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    8000 series In-ear true wireless headphones

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    Love what you hear. Love how they look

    • 13mm drivers/closed-back
    • Bluetooth®
    • Black
    Hybrid Active Noise Canceling. Focus where you want it

    Hybrid Active Noise Canceling. Focus where you want it

    When the song deserves your full attention, these true wireless headphones let you immerse without distraction. One external mic and one internal mic combine to filter out external noise. Awareness Mode lets you bring the world back in when you need to.

    Detailed, expansive sound with rich powerful bass

    Detailed, expansive sound with rich powerful bass

    Perfectly tuned 13 mm drivers deliver powerful bass and thrilling clarity for every track. If you take an earbud out, the music pauses. Put the earbud back in, and the music starts up again.

    Charging case. Get up to 24 hours of play time

    Charging case. Get up to 24 hours of play time

    The charging case can be charged wirelessly, or via USB-C. A fully charged case gives you an extra 18 hours play time. The headphones will play for 6 hours from a single charge (5 hours with ANC). Charge them for 15 minutes to get 1 extra hour.

    Refined geometric design. Comfortable in-ear fit

    Refined geometric design. Comfortable in-ear fit

    The circular earbud housing boasts a tactile quality and is designed to subtly catch the light, creating an elegant, understated look. The oval-shaped acoustic tube sits comfortably and securely in your ear and maximizes passive noise isolation.

    Dual mics for crystal clear calls. Mono mode

    Dual mics for crystal clear calls. Mono mode

    Two mics in each earbud focus on the sound of your voice, dramatically reducing noise from the world around you. If you're in a quieter place and don't need to block out noise while you're speaking, mono mode lets you use just one earbud to talk.

    Rock-solid connectivity. Integrated earbud controls

    Rock-solid connectivity. Integrated earbud controls

    Your headphones are ready to pair the instant you take them out of the charging case. Once they're paired, they remember the last device they were paired with. Touch controls on each earbud make it easy to control music, calls, and volume.

    Philips Headphones app. Custom sound control

    Enhance the bass. Tone down the treble. The Philips Headphones app puts you in charge of the music you're listening to. Adjust levels yourself or choose from preset sound styles. You can also switch between preset ANC modes with a single tap.

    Integrated with the Google Assistant

    Simply tap the touch controls on the left earbud to wake the Google Assistant, or any other voice assistant. The fully integrated Google Assistant lets you do more completely hands-free. Have notifications read to you, ask to play music-and more.

    Awareness Mode. Let the world in when you need to

    -

    IPX4 splash- and sweat-resistant

    The small charging case couldn't be more convenient, and these true wireless headphones are also resistant to splashing from any direction. They won't mind a little sweat, and you don't need to worry about getting caught out in the rain.

    IR sensor. Music pauses when you take an earphone out

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    Perfectly tuned 13 mm neodymium driver

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    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Frequency range
      20 - 20 000 Hz
      Speaker diameter
      13 mm
      Diaphragm
      PET
      Impedance
      16 Ohm
      Magnet type
      NdFeB
      Maximum power input
      5 mW
      Sensitivity
      108  dB

    • Connectivity

      Bluetooth version
      5.0
      Bluetooth profiles
      • AVRCP
      • A2DP
      • HFP
      • AAC
      • Streaming Format: SBC
      Maximum range
      Up to 10  m

    • Outer Carton

      Length
      44.8  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      24
      Width
      37.7  cm
      Gross weight
      7.592  kg
      Height
      19.6  cm
      GTIN
      1 48 95229 10842 1
      Nett weight
      2.328  kg
      Tare weight
      5.264  kg

    • Convenience

      Call Management
      • Answer/End Call
      • Call on Hold
      • Microphone mute
      • Reject Call
      • Switch between 2 calls

    • Inner Carton

      Length
      18  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      3
      Width
      10.5  cm
      Height
      16.7  cm
      Nett weight
      0.291  kg
      Gross weight
      0.842  kg
      Tare weight
      0.551  kg
      GTIN
      2 48 95229 10842 8

    • Power

      Battery type
      Li-Polymer
      Rechargeable
      Yes
      Music play time
      6+18  hour(s)
      Standby time
      200 hr
      Talk time
      6 hr
      Charging time
      1.5  hour(s)

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      17.5  cm
      Type of shelf placement
      Both
      Width
      9.5  cm
      Depth
      5.5  cm
      Number of products included
      1
      EAN
      48 95229 10842 4
      Gross weight
      0.249  kg
      Nett weight
      0.097  kg
      Tare weight
      0.152  kg

    • Product dimensions

      Height
      4.4  cm
      Width
      7.2  cm
      Depth
      3.6  cm
      Weight
      0.073  kg

    • Accessories

      Quick Start Guide
      Yes
      USB cable
      USB-C cable
      Ear caps
      3 sizes

    • Design

      Color
      Black

    • UPC

      UPC
      8 40063 20153 8

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