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    In ear headphones with mic

    TX2BK/00

    High Resolution Sound

    The Philips TX2 delivers high resolution sound with extended bass thanks to premium drivers and oval sound tubes. Custom-fit comfy ear caps ensure an immersive experience, while the flat cable keeps you tangle free.

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    Suggested retail price: HKD329.00

    In ear headphones with mic

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    See all In Ear - Ear Bud Headphones

    High Resolution Sound

    Premium drivers with oval sound tubes

    • 13.5mm drivers/closed-back
    • In-ear
    Built-in microphone switches you from music to phone calls

    Built-in microphone switches you from music to phone calls

    The built-in microphone lets you easily switch from music listening to taking phone calls - easily, so you’ll always stay connected with what matter most to you.

    Choose from 3 pairs of ear caps for the perfect fit

    Choose from 3 pairs of ear caps for the perfect fit

    Ear caps come in a choice of 3 sizes – small, medium and large – for a personalized and perfect fit.

    Hybrid architecture for precise sound and extended bass

    Hybrid architecture for precise sound and extended bass

    Hybrid architecture utilize high power neodymium magnets for high precision sound and enhanced bass impact. Its hybrid form factor utilizes larger 13.5mm speakers in a compact headphone insert, which results in higher quality sound along with true comfort.

    Noise isolating ear caps to block out ambient noise

    Noise isolating ear caps to block out ambient noise

    Noise isolating ear caps block out the ambient noise so that you can immerse fully in your music, without any disturbance.

    High Resolution audio reproduces music in its purest form

    High Resolution audio reproduces music in its purest form

    High Resolution Audio offers the best in audio performance, reproducing original studio master recordings more faithfully than 16bit/44.1kHz CD formats. This uncompromising quality makes High Resolution Audio the best sound companion for the music lover. These headphones meet the stringent standards required for the Hi-Res Audio stamp of quality.

    Brass metal ring reduces vibrations for sound clarity

    The brass lightweight metal ring reduces vibration to ensure sound clarity and precision.

    Ergonomic oval sound tube fits securely and comfortably

    The oval shape of the sound tube came about based on extensive research on the human ear. Designed to fit any ear comfortably, the ergonomic shape ensure optimal fit and comfort for total music enjoyment.

    Reinforced cable relief enhances durability and connectivity

    To extend the life of your headphones, a soft rubber relief between them and the cable protects the connection from damage through repeated bending.

    Tangle-free flat cable with slider for convenience on the go

    Flat cable ensures that your cord stays smooth and tangle free - always. The cable slide adds stylish ease and convenience on the go.

    Ultra lightweight voice coil for extended high frequencies

    The ultra lightweight voice coil is attached to the speaker, providing the motive force via a magnetic field reaction to the current that passes through it. Because the moving parts of a speaker must be of low mass to accurately reproduce high frequency sounds, voice coils need to be as lightweight as possible.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Acoustic system
      closed
      Frequency response
      6 - 40 000  Hz
      Diaphragm
      Mylar
      Magnet type
      Neodymium
      Voice coil
      CCAW
      Speaker diameter
      13.5  mm
      Sensitivity
      108  dB
      Maximum power input
      30  mW
      Impedance
      32  ohm

    • Connectivity

      Cable Connection
      symmetrical
      Cable length
      1.2m
      Type of cable
      Copper
      Finishing of connector
      gold-plated
      Compatible with:
      iPhone®, BlackBerry®, HTC, LG, MOTOROLA, NOKIA*, SAMSUNG*, SONY * Only for latest models. Extra connector available through customer support for Sony Ericsson, older models from NOKIA & SAMSUNG
      Connector
      3.5  mm

    • Outer Carton

      Length
      38  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      24
      Width
      19.3  cm
      Gross weight
      2.108  kg
      Height
      25  cm
      GTIN
      1 69 23410 72455 1
      Nett weight
      0.4176  kg
      Tare weight
      1.6904  kg

    • Inner Carton

      Length
      18  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      3
      Width
      8.6  cm
      Height
      10.5  cm
      Nett weight
      0.0522  kg
      Gross weight
      0.2275  kg
      Tare weight
      0.1753  kg
      GTIN
      2 69 23410 72455 8

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      17.5  cm
      Packaging type
      Carton
      Type of shelf placement
      Both
      Width
      9.5  cm
      Depth
      2.6  cm
      Number of products included
      1
      EAN
      69 23410 72455 4
      Gross weight
      0.064  kg
      Nett weight
      0.0174  kg
      Tare weight
      0.0466  kg

    • Design

      Color
      Black

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