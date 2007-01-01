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    On tap water purifier

    WP3811

    Pure water made easy

    Compact and easy to install water purifier that gives you pure water by removing bacteria, harmful organic compounds and chlorine while keeping all the good minerals in your water with a Micro Pure filter.

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    Suggested retail price: HKD458.00

    On tap water purifier

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    See all Water Purifier

    Pure water made easy

    with Micro Pure filter

    • Micro Pure

    Removes all bacteria, harmful organic compounds and chlorine

    The Micro Pure filter is a multi-filtration system that removes all bacteria, impurities and odors for clean, safe and tasty drinking water. It consists of a hi-tech hollow-fibre membrane, which contains more than 520 billion micro-pores for the efficient removal of 99.99% of all bacteria, and granular activated carbon which removes unpleasant chlorine, bad taste and odors. The filter also preserves all good minerals in the drinking water that are vital for human health.

    Pure Protect alert shows you when to replace the filter

    The advanced and simple color-coded Pure Protect alert guides users to change the filter on time with maximum simplicty: when the membrane turns dark grey or rusty brown, it is time to replace the filter.

    Hi-flow with maximum rate of 2 liters per minute

    This compact water purifier has a maximum flow rate of 2 liters per minute, which makes little change to the normal flow rate of unfiltered water. By simply rotating the water selection lever, you also have a choice of either a stream or a spray of unfiltered water or spray of filtered water.

    Quick Fit tap adapters for easy installation on your tap

    This advanced water purifier comes with a number of tailor-made Quick Fit tap adapters, to help you having an easy and simple installation of your purifier in your tap. Real sense and simplicity.

    Advanced Quick Twist mechanism for easy filter replacement

    The advanced Quick Twist filter change mechanism makes changing the filter quick, easy and secure, bringing sense and simplicity to your water purifier.

    Maximum performance without the need of electricity

    Designed to operate without electricity while offering maximum performance. Supports sustainability.

    Technical Specifications

    • Purification system

      Turbidity removal
      3000 liters or approx. 1 year
      Bacteria removal
      99.99  %
      VOC Removal
      Yes
      Chlorine removal
      >75  %

    • Design specifications

      Materials
      plastic
      Color(s)
      white
      Product weight
      230  g
      Product dimensions (L x W x H)
      60 x 137 x 105  mm

    • Filter specifications

      Major filter components
      • hollow-fiber membrane
      • granular activated carbon GAC
      Filter lifetime
      2400 L or approx. 8 months

    • Input water conditions

      Min. input water pressure
      0.7  bar
      Max. input water temperature
      50  °C
      Max. input water pressure
      3.5  bar

    • General specifications

      Accessories
      8 QuickFit tap-mounting adapters, PureProtect Alert
      Replacement filter cartridge
      WP3911
      Water selection
      • filtered spray
      • unfiltered spray
      • unfiltered stream
      Water flow rate
      2  l/min
      Water flow rate
      5  °C

    • Sustainability

      User manual
      100% recycled paper
      Packaging
      > 90% recycled materials

    • Country of origin

      Replacement filter
      Japan
      Water purifier
      Japan

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • 8 QuickFit tap-mounting adapters, PureProtect Alert

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