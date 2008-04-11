Other items in the box
- 8 QuickFit tap-mounting adapters, color coded PureProtect Alert
WP3822
Pure water made easy
Compact and sophisticated water purifier that gives you safe pure water by removing bacteria, soluble lead, harmful organic compounds and chlorine with a Micro X-Pure filter. Its precise display tells you exactly when to replace the filter.See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The Micro X-Clean is multi-filtration system. It consists of a hi-tech hollow-fibre membrane, which contains more than 300 billion micro-pores for the efficient removal of 99.99% of all bacteria, an ion exchanger to remove harmful soluble lead, a fine granular activated carbon to remove the harmful chlorination by-products, harmful industrial pollutants such as volatile organic chemicals, and agricultural pollutants such as the pesticide CAT. It also removes unpleasant chlorine, bad taste and odors. The filter preserves the good minerals in drinking water that are vital for human health.
The electronic flow meter of your water purifier shows in a LCD display the actual remaining filter capacity, in liters. A blinking signal is activated once the filter reaches its lifetime, warning you precisely when the filter needs replacing.
This compact water purifier has a maximum flow rate of 2 liters per minute, which makes little change to the normal flow rate of unfiltered water. By simply rotating the water selection lever, you also have a choice of either a stream or a spray of unfiltered water or spray of filtered water.
This advanced water purifier comes with a number of tailor-made Quick Fit tap adapters, to help you having an easy and simple installation of your purifier in your tap. Real sense and simplicity.
The advanced Quick Twist filter change mechanism makes changing the filter quick, easy and secure, bringing sense and simplicity to your water purifier.
Purification system
Design specifications
Filter specifications
Input water conditions
General specifications
Sustainability
Country of origin
Looking for additional accessories? Show Parts & Accessories
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.