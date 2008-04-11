Search terms

    Compact and sophisticated water purifier that gives you safe pure water by removing bacteria, soluble lead, harmful organic compounds and chlorine with a Micro X-Pure filter. Its precise display tells you exactly when to replace the filter.

    Suggested retail price: HKD868.00

    with Digital Pure Protect Alert

    • Micro X-Pure
    • Digital

    Removes bacteria, soluble lead & harmful organic compounds

    The Micro X-Clean is multi-filtration system. It consists of a hi-tech hollow-fibre membrane, which contains more than 300 billion micro-pores for the efficient removal of 99.99% of all bacteria, an ion exchanger to remove harmful soluble lead, a fine granular activated carbon to remove the harmful chlorination by-products, harmful industrial pollutants such as volatile organic chemicals, and agricultural pollutants such as the pesticide CAT. It also removes unpleasant chlorine, bad taste and odors. The filter preserves the good minerals in drinking water that are vital for human health.

    LCD display informs you when to replace the filter

    The electronic flow meter of your water purifier shows in a LCD display the actual remaining filter capacity, in liters. A blinking signal is activated once the filter reaches its lifetime, warning you precisely when the filter needs replacing.

    Hi-flow with maximum rate of 2 liters per minute

    This compact water purifier has a maximum flow rate of 2 liters per minute, which makes little change to the normal flow rate of unfiltered water. By simply rotating the water selection lever, you also have a choice of either a stream or a spray of unfiltered water or spray of filtered water.

    Quick Fit tap adapters for easy installation on your tap

    This advanced water purifier comes with a number of tailor-made Quick Fit tap adapters, to help you having an easy and simple installation of your purifier in your tap. Real sense and simplicity.

    Advanced Quick Twist mechanism for easy filter replacement

    The advanced Quick Twist filter change mechanism makes changing the filter quick, easy and secure, bringing sense and simplicity to your water purifier.

    Technical Specifications

    • Purification system

      Bacteria removal
      99.99  %
      Turbidity removal
      3000 liters or approx. 1 year
      VOC Removal
      Yes
      Pesticides removal
      Yes
      Chlorine removal
      >75  %
      Hormones removal
      Yes

    • Design specifications

      Materials
      plastic
      Color(s)
      white and silver
      Product weight
      390  g
      Product dimensions (L x W x H)
      93 x 144 x 112  mm

    • Filter specifications

      Major filter components
      • hollow-fiber membrane
      • granular activated carbon GAC
      • ion exchange resin
      • pre-filter of sediments
      Filter lifetime
      1500 L or approx. 3 months

    • Input water conditions

      Min. input water pressure
      0.7  bar
      Max. input water temperature
      50  °C
      Max. input water pressure
      3.5  bar

    • General specifications

      Accessories
      8 QuickFit tap-mounting adapters, color coded PureProtect Alert
      Replacement filter cartridge
      WP3922
      Water selection
      • filtered spray
      • unfiltered spray
      • unfiltered stream
      Water flow rate
      1.6  l/min
      Water flow rate
      5  °C

    • Sustainability

      Packaging
      > 90% recycled materials
      User manual
      100% recycled paper

    • Country of origin

      Water purifier
      Japan
      Replacement filter
      Japan

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • 8 QuickFit tap-mounting adapters, color coded PureProtect Alert

