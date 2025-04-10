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    Shaver 500 Series Portable Shaver

    YQ660/02

    Compact design

    With 2 in 1 shaving kit, you will look at your best anytime, anywhere you go. With compact design is made to give you fast & clean shave, even on the go. Enjoy extra versatility with click-on nose trimmer.

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    Suggested retail price: HKD658.00

    Shaver 500 Series Portable Shaver

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    See all Travel Shavers

    Compact design

    Even on the go

    • PowerCut Blades
    • 3D Floating Heads
    • Anti-Corrosion European steel
    • Nose Trimmer
    PowerPulse Motor for all types of beard

    PowerPulse Motor for all types of beard

    Experience the strenght of PowerPulse motor, allowing shaver to detect up to 3000 hairs per second.

    Follow contours of your face for optimal skin contact

    Follow contours of your face for optimal skin contact

    Designed to minimize skin irritation 3D Floating heads, give you optimal skin contact even in difficult areas covering 60 cm2 of effective shaving area of your face per second*.

    Nose trimmer attachment removes nose and ear hair

    Nose trimmer attachment removes nose and ear hair

    All you need on-the-go, with 2 in 1 grooming kit. Experience the versatility of your shaver with the nose trimmer attachment. Simply click-on the attachment to trim unwanted nose and ear hair.

    Travel case to store and protect your shaver

    Travel case to store and protect your shaver

    Ensure your grooming essentials stay safe and organized with convenient travel case. Designed with a fashionable edge, it's more than just storage.

    Powerful battery for 2 months of use

    Powerful battery for 2 months of use

    Experience the convenience of powerful lithium-ion battery, with up to 2 months of uninterrupted shaving on a single charge. With a 1-hour charging time, you'll always be prepared. Need a fast shave? Just plug in for 5 minutes and get enough power for a full shave.

    Travel with peace of mind

    Travel with peace of mind

    Travel with confidence knowing your shaver is securely locked. The magnetic cap keeps the shaving head clean, while the travel lock prevents the shaver from being switched on by accident, allowing you to enjoy your journey without worry.

    Compact design yet powerful shave

    Travel-friendly electric shaver, designed to keep you performing at your best wherever you go. Its compact design, sleek and trendy look, and premium metallic finishing ensure you stand out in style. Experience unparalleled convenience and performance without ever compromising.

    Gives a clean, smooth and even shave

    Enjoy a clean shave with the 18 self-sharpening PowerCut blades from stainless steel. With up to 2,200,000 cutting motions per minute each hair is comfortably cut right above the skin for a smooth, even finish, every time.

    Anti-Corrosion European steel respects the skin

    Designed for Youth skin with imperfections, our Anti-corrosion blades made of hypoallergenic steel are 28x more rust resistant than kitchen knife steel*.

    Designed to resist even the toughest conditions

    Our shavers undergo rigorous testing to ensure they can handle every individual unique needs, providing consistent and durable performance. With our precise and durable self-sharpening blades, you can enjoy a shave like new everyday.

    A convenient dry or refreshing wet shave

    Adapt your shaving routine to your needs with Wet & Dry. Whether you prefer a comfortable dry shave or a refreshing wet shave with gel or foam, our shaver adapts to your needs. With IPX7 water-resistant, it allows for effortless cleaning under running water.

    Convenient charging

    At Philips, we drive sustainability in all aspects of product creation. Our ambition is to reduce waste and minimize the number of USB adaptors we put in the market. Should you need an adapter, a suitable supply unit is available via: www.philips.com/support

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Attachments
      Nose trimmer

    • Power

      Run time
      40 minutes
      Automatic voltage
      5 V
      Battery type
      Li-ion
      Charging
      • 1 hour full charge
      • 5 min quick charge

    • Design

      Color
      • Orange
      • Black
      Handle
      Ergonomic grip & handling

    • Service

      Warranty
      2 years
      Replacement head
      Replace every 2 yrs with SH71

    • Shaving Performance

      Shaving system
      PowerCut Blades
      Contour following
      3D Floating Heads

    • Ease of use

      Wet & Dry
      Wet and dry use
      Display
      Battery level indicator
      Cleaning
      Fully washable

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