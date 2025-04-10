YQ660/02
Compact design
With 2 in 1 shaving kit, you will look at your best anytime, anywhere you go. With compact design is made to give you fast & clean shave, even on the go. Enjoy extra versatility with click-on nose trimmer.See all benefits
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Experience the strenght of PowerPulse motor, allowing shaver to detect up to 3000 hairs per second.
Designed to minimize skin irritation 3D Floating heads, give you optimal skin contact even in difficult areas covering 60 cm2 of effective shaving area of your face per second*.
All you need on-the-go, with 2 in 1 grooming kit. Experience the versatility of your shaver with the nose trimmer attachment. Simply click-on the attachment to trim unwanted nose and ear hair.
Ensure your grooming essentials stay safe and organized with convenient travel case. Designed with a fashionable edge, it's more than just storage.
Experience the convenience of powerful lithium-ion battery, with up to 2 months of uninterrupted shaving on a single charge. With a 1-hour charging time, you'll always be prepared. Need a fast shave? Just plug in for 5 minutes and get enough power for a full shave.
Travel with confidence knowing your shaver is securely locked. The magnetic cap keeps the shaving head clean, while the travel lock prevents the shaver from being switched on by accident, allowing you to enjoy your journey without worry.
Travel-friendly electric shaver, designed to keep you performing at your best wherever you go. Its compact design, sleek and trendy look, and premium metallic finishing ensure you stand out in style. Experience unparalleled convenience and performance without ever compromising.
Enjoy a clean shave with the 18 self-sharpening PowerCut blades from stainless steel. With up to 2,200,000 cutting motions per minute each hair is comfortably cut right above the skin for a smooth, even finish, every time.
Designed for Youth skin with imperfections, our Anti-corrosion blades made of hypoallergenic steel are 28x more rust resistant than kitchen knife steel*.
Our shavers undergo rigorous testing to ensure they can handle every individual unique needs, providing consistent and durable performance. With our precise and durable self-sharpening blades, you can enjoy a shave like new everyday.
Adapt your shaving routine to your needs with Wet & Dry. Whether you prefer a comfortable dry shave or a refreshing wet shave with gel or foam, our shaver adapts to your needs. With IPX7 water-resistant, it allows for effortless cleaning under running water.
At Philips, we drive sustainability in all aspects of product creation. Our ambition is to reduce waste and minimize the number of USB adaptors we put in the market. Should you need an adapter, a suitable supply unit is available via: www.philips.com/support
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