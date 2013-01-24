Air Coolers and Heaters

Take your at-home comfort to the next level with refreshing and heating air technologies combined with advanced air purification
Take your at-home comfort to the next level with refreshing and heating air technologies combined with advanced air purification
*Tested in 2020 by IUTA in accordance with DIN71460-1 using NaCl aerosol.
**Calculated according to JEM1467-2015 standard using the CADR result.
***CADR is tested by a certified third party lab, according GB/T18801-2015. Following improvements in our testing method and production quality control, we upgraded the CADR values of our products.
3-in-1 Purifier, Fan and Heater
Scroll to explore ↓
Air quality sensor
Air quality sensor detects particles in the air smaller than 2.5 microns and displays it in real-time with numerical and color feedback. The display also shows indoor temperature and a !lter change alert.
360° HEPA filtration system with 3 layers
Pre-filter captures large particles like dust and hair
HEPA filter captures particles as small as 0.003 microns
Actived carbon filter removes gases and unpleasant odors
Ceramic heater
Ceramic element heats up the air in 3 seconds.
360° purification
360° purification inlet lets the air enter the filter from all angles for efficient operation
Pre-filter captures large particles like dust and hair
HEPA filter captures particles as small as 0,003 microns
Actived carbon filter removes gases and unpleasant odors
Clean air at the touch of a button
Easy operation with magnetic remote controller.
Clean air at the touch of a button
Easy operation with magnetic remote controller.
Warm or refreshed purified air at your preferred speed
Delivers purified air at low, medium or high speed depending on your needs.
Warm or refreshed purified air at your preferred speed
Delivers purified air at low, medium or high speed depending on your needs.
Added safety
Bladeless design produces a constant stream of purified air with no exposed fast-spinning blades.
Added safety
Bladeless design produces a constant stream of purified air with no exposed fast-spinning blades.
Hits every corner in the room
Adjustable 350° rotation enables the purified air to reach every corner of the room.
Hits every corner in the room
Adjustable 350° rotation enables the purified air to reach every corner of the room.
Sleep mode
Features a 3-level setting so you control the brightness of the light display. Sleep mode option turns off all the lights on the device.
Sleep mode
Features a 3-level setting so you control the brightness of the light display. Sleep mode option turns off all the lights on the device.
This purifier uses a HEPA filtration system which delivers a filtration efficiency of 99.95% in particles as small as 0.003 microns*.
* Tested in 2020 by IUTA in accordance with DIN71460-1 using NaCl aerosol.
The filter can last up to 24 months after the first use. This recommendation is a theoretical calculation based on certain usage conditions**.
** Recommended lifetime is a theoretical calculation based on an average outdoor airborne particle level of 35 µg/m³, purifier running at the lowest speed level in a 39 m² room for 16 hours per day.
The key performance indicator of a purifier is CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate): the clean airflow generated in 1 hour. The higher CADR, the faster the cleaning. The dirtier the room, the higher the CADR must be. This purifier has a CADR of 165 m3/h***
* * * CADR is tested by a certified third party lab, according GB/T18801-2015
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.