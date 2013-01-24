Home
Air Coolers and Heaters

3-in-1 Purifier, Fan and Heater

Purify, refresh and warm your home anytime

 

Take your at-home comfort to the next level with refreshing and heating air technologies combined with advanced air purification

Next level comfort

Clean air and comfort all year round

Philips 3-in-1 Air Purifier features a 3-layer filtration system (pre-filter, HEPA filter and activated carbon filter) that removes 99.95% of particles as small as 0.003µm*, including but not limited to viruses, bacteria, allergens and pollutants, while the 350° rotating fan distributes the clean air back into the room warmed or as a refreshing breeze.

House icon
Purifies rooms up to 20 m2**
Blade icon
Air Purification: 165 m3/h CADR***
More info
HEPA filter
HEPA filter removes 99.95% of particles as small as 0.003 microns*
Sensor
Air quality sensor and real-time display
 
Fresh breeze or warm air
Delivers a fresh breeze or warmed air depending on your needs
Magnetic remote control
Easy-dock magnetic remote control
 
Adjustable 350° oscillation
Adjustable 350° oscillation reaches everywhere you need
 
Air Purifier and Heater mobile image

*Tested in 2020 by IUTA in accordance with DIN71460-1 using NaCl aerosol.

**Calculated according to JEM1467-2015 standard using the CADR result.

***CADR is tested by a certified third party lab, according GB/T18801-2015. Following improvements in our testing method and production quality control, we upgraded the CADR values of our products.

The new Philips 2000 series

The fan, heater and purifier - all in one

Refreshes

Refreshes

The fan component

Delivers a gentle stream of fresh air, ideal for making rooms in warmer temperatures more comfortable
Warms

Warms

The heater component

Heats up the air in just 3 seconds to warm up a cool room quickly
Cleans

Cleans

The Purifier

Purifies the air of viruses, bacteria, allergens, harmful gases and unpleasant odors.

3-in-1 Purifier, Fan and Heater

 

See how it works:

 

Scroll to explore ↓
Air quality sensor

3-in-1 Purifier, Fan and Heater

 

Air quality sensor

 

Air quality sensor detects particles in the air smaller than 2.5 microns and displays it in real-time with numerical and color feedback. The display also shows indoor temperature and a !lter change alert.
360° HEPA filtration system with 3 layers

3-in-1 Purifier, Fan and Heater

 

360° HEPA filtration system with 3 layers

Pre-filter captures large particles like dust and hair

HEPA filter captures particles as small as 0.003 microns

Actived carbon filter removes gases and unpleasant odors

Ceramic heater

3-in-1 Purifier, Fan and Heater

 

Ceramic heater

 

Ceramic element heats up the air in 3 seconds.

 
360° purification

3-in-1 Purifier, Fan and Heater

 

360° purification

 

360° purification inlet lets the air enter the filter from all angles for efficient operation

    Independently tested and certified

    Airmid

    Independent airmid health group with accredited virology lab

    Tested for 98.5% virus removal with H1N1 influenza virus*
    * From the air that passes through the filter, Microbial Reduction Rate Test conducted at Airmid Health group Ltd. tested in a 28.5 m3 test chamber contaminated with airborne influenza A (H1N1).
    iUTA

    iUTA is a research institute in the field of energy and environmental technology

    Tested for 99.95% filtration of nano-particles, at 0.003 microns.**
    **Tested in 2020 by IUTA in accordance with DIN71460-1 using NaCl aerosol.

    Support

    How can we help you?

    How does Philips 3-in-1 Purifier, Fan & Heater purify the air?
    An air purifier works by driving air through the filter, cleaning the air from pollutants passing through it. Filtering efficiency and airflow speed drive better purification performance.
    What is the quality of the filter of Philips 3-in-1 Purifier, Fan & Heater?

    This purifier uses a HEPA filtration system which delivers a filtration efficiency of 99.95% in particles as small as 0.003 microns*.

     

    * Tested in 2020 by IUTA in accordance with DIN71460-1 using NaCl aerosol.
    How often should I replace the filter of Philips 3-in-1 Purifier, Fan & Heater?

    The filter can last up to 24 months after the first use. This recommendation is a theoretical calculation based on certain usage conditions**.

     

    ** Recommended lifetime is a theoretical calculation based on an average outdoor airborne particle level of 35 µg/m³, purifier running at the lowest speed level in a 39 m² room for 16 hours per day.
    What is the purification performance of Philips 3-in-1 Purifier, Fan & Heater?

    The key performance indicator of a purifier is CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate): the clean airflow generated in 1 hour. The higher CADR, the faster the cleaning. The dirtier the room, the higher the CADR must be. This purifier has a CADR of 165 m3/h***

     

    * * * CADR is tested by a certified third party lab, according GB/T18801-2015
    How does the air quality sensor of Philips 3-in-1 Purifier, Fan & Heater work?
    This purifier has a laser particle sensor that responds to suspended particles in the air. It measures the concentration of PM2.5 (particles in the air smaller than 2.5 microns) and shows it in real-time with both numerical and color-coded feedback.
    Is Philips 3-in-1 Purifier, Fan & Heater ozone-free?
    This purifier does not use technologies that could potentially generate ozone such as H.V. coronas, ionizers, UV light, plasma or ozone generators. U.S. EPA and ASHEAE suggests that the use of air cleaners that emit ozone by design should not be permitted.
    Can Philips air purifiers be used outside the home?
    Philips air purifiers are designed and manufactured in compliance with all safety regulations and standards (IEC / EN 60335-1 IEC / EN 60335-2-65). They can be safely used in a wide variety of indoor spaces, such as: B. in homes, offices, schools or dental clinics. For optimal use, please read the user manual for each product.
    How do I dispose of the Philips filter?
    We recommend placing the filter in a disposable bag and following normal practice, then washing your hands for at least 20 seconds and following advice from local health authorities on how to deal with potentially infected surfaces.
    We also recommend washing your hands for 20 seconds when cleaning the filter.
    Can Philips air purifiers run continuously?
    Philips products are rigorously tested before they hit the market. Philips carries out lifespan and durability tests. The performance of Philips air purifiers has been tested and validated for continuous indoor use for a period of three years.
    The durability of the filter in Philips air purifiers depends on the environment in which it is used. For optimal performance, the Philips NanoProtect HEPA filter should be replaced as soon as the user receives the message to change the filter via the device or the Clean Home + app (for Philips air purifiers with app control). For more information, please refer to the user manual and warranty card. If you have any further questions, please contact Philips Customer Care.

    Get support for your 3-in-1 fan, heater and purifier

    Repair

    Get support for this product

    Go to consumer care
    Accessories

    Find the right filter for your purifier

    Find your filter

