Air Coolers and Heaters

3 合 1 風扇暖風空氣清新機

隨時為您打造潔淨
舒爽、溫暖的家居

 

一部機做到高效過濾空氣、淨化涼風及淨化暖風，
令您的家居生活更加舒適

舒適新境界

全年的潔淨空氣和舒適感

Philips 3 合 1  風扇暖風空氣清新機採用 3層濾網設計（包括前層濾網、HEPA濾網及活性碳濾網），能過濾99.95% 細小至PM0.003超微細有害物質*，包括細菌、病毒、致敏原及污染物；而 350° 旋轉風扇將潔淨空氣分佈到房間的每個角落，讓您可以享受舒適暖風或舒爽涼風。

House icon
過濾面積高達 20 平方米的房間**
Blade icon
空氣淨化：165 立方米/小時 CADR***
了解更多
HEPA filter
HEPA 濾網能去除 99.95% 細小PM0.003超微細有害物質*
Sensor
空氣質素感測器和實時顯示
 
Fresh breeze or warm air
視乎您的需要吹送舒爽涼風或舒適暖風
Magnetic remote control
容易放回的磁吸遙控器
 
Adjustable 350° oscillation
350° 全方位環迴吹送，觸及您需要的所有位置
Air Purifier and Heater mobile image

*由第三方獨立機構IUTA根據德國標準DIN71460-1進行測試。

** 根據潔淨空氣輸送率，以JEM1467-2015標準測試所得。

***潔淨空氣輸送率由第三方獨立機構根據GB/T18801-2015標準測試。

全新 Philips 2000 系列

風扇、暖風、空氣清新
三大功能集於一身

Refreshes

清新

淨化涼風

炎熱天氣下徐徐吹拂的清新空氣，令室內變得更舒適
Warms

和暖

淨化暖風

3 秒內加熱空氣，迅速應對寒冷天氣
Cleans

淨化

空氣清新

過濾空氣中的細菌、病毒、致敏原、有害氣體及氣味等
3 合 1 風扇暖風空氣清新機

了解運作方式：

 

滾動瀏覽 ↓
Air quality sensor

3 合 1 風扇暖風空氣清新機

 

空氣質素感應器 

 

空氣質素感應器偵測空氣中小於 2.5 微米的粒子，並利用數字和顯示燈進行實時的反饋顯示。實時顯示亦會顯示室內溫度和濾網更換提示
360° HEPA filtration system with 3 layers

3 合 1 風扇暖風空氣清新機

 

360° HEPA 過濾系統
備有三層濾網

前層濾網能吸附灰塵等大型粒子和頭髮

HEPA 濾網能吸附小至PM0.003超微細粒子

活性碳濾網可去除氣體和異味

Ceramic heater

3 合 1 風扇暖風空氣清新機

 

陶瓷發熱

 

陶瓷發熱線可以在 3 秒內加熱空氣

 
360° purification

3 合 1 風扇暖風空氣清新機

 

360° 淨化

 

360° 入風設計使空氣能夠從各個角度進入濾網，更有效率地淨化空氣

    經過獨立測試和認證

    Airmid

    擁有經認可病毒學實驗室的獨立 Airmid Health group

    經測試可去除 98.5% 的 H1N1 流感病毒*
    * 於 Airmid Health group Ltd. 進行微生物減少率測試，空氣通過濾網，測試環境為受到空氣傳播型 A 型流感 (H1N1) 病毒污染的 28.5 立方米試驗室。
    iUTA

    iUTA 是能源和環保科技領域的研究機構

    經測試可過濾 99.95% 小至PM0.003超微細粒子**
    ** 由第三方獨立機構IUTA根據德國標準DIN71460-1進行測試。

    支援

    我們應該怎樣為您提供幫助？

    Philips 3 合 1 風扇暖風空氣清新機如何淨化空氣？
    空氣清新機令空氣通過濾網，以去除空氣中的污染物。過濾效率和氣流速度可帶來更佳的淨化效能。
    Philips 3 合 1 風扇暖風空氣清新機的質素如何？

    這款空氣清新機使用 HEPA 過濾系統，可有效過濾 99.95% 小至PM0.003超微細的微粒子*。

     

    * 由第三方獨立機構IUTA根據德國標準DIN71460-1進行測試。
    我應該多久更換 Philips 3 合 1 風扇暖風空氣清新機的濾網？

    濾網於首次使用後可使用 24 個月。本建議是根據特定使用情況得出的理論計算結果**。

     

    ** 建議壽命是根據平均室外空氣中的微粒水平，即每立方米 35 微克，以空氣清新機每天以最低速度等級在 39 平方米的房間裡運行 16 小時的情況下得出的理論計算結果。
    Philips 3 合 1 風扇暖風空氣清新機的淨化效能如何？

    空氣清新機的關鍵效能指標是 CADR（潔淨空氣輸送率），即每小時產生的潔淨空氣量。CADR 越高，潔淨過程越快。房間空氣越污染，CADR 必定更高。本空氣清新機的 CADR 達165 平方米/小時***。

     

    ***CADR 由合資格的第三方實驗室根據 GB/T18801-2015 進行測試。
    Philips 3 合 1 風扇暖風空氣清新機的空氣質素感應器如何運作？
    本空氣清新機配備激光微粒感應器，會對空氣中的懸浮粒子產生反應。感應器計算 PM2.5（空氣小於 2.5 微米的粒子）濃度，並利用數字和顯示燈進行實時的反饋顯示。
    Philips 3 合 1 風扇暖風空氣清新機是否不使用臭氧
    本空氣清新機不使用可能產生臭氧的技術，如高壓電暈、負離子、紫外光、等離子或臭氧產生器。美國國家環境保護局和美國採暖、製冷與空調工程師學會建議應禁止使用具有臭氧排放設計的空氣清新機。
    Philips 空氣清新機可於室外使用嗎？
    Philips 空氣清新機乃遵照所有安全規例和標準 (IEC / EN 60335-1 IEC / EN 60335-2-65) 設計和生產，可於多種室內空間安全使用，例如：B. 家居、辦公室、學校或牙醫診所。請閱覽每件產品的用戶手冊，以求最佳使用效果。
    如何棄置 Philips 濾網？
    我們建議將濾網封入即棄袋中，按正常做法處理，然後洗手至少 20 秒，並遵循當地衛生部門建議，處理有可能被感染的表面。 
    我們亦建議在清潔濾網時洗手至少 20 秒。
    Philips 空氣清新機可持續運作嗎？
    Philips 產品皆經嚴格測試，方可投入市場，包括使用壽命和耐用度測試。Philips 空氣清新機的效能經過測試和驗證，可於室內持續使用長達三年。
    Philips 空氣清新機濾網的耐用度視乎使用環境而定。用戶可以透過裝置或 Clean Home+ 應用程式（為具有應用程式操作功能的 Philips 空氣清新機而設）獲得更換濾網的訊息，並隨即更換Philips NanoProtect HEPA 濾網。如要得到更多資訊，請參閱用戶手冊和保養卡。如仍有任何疑難，請聯結Philips 客戶服務部。

    為您的3 合 1 風扇暖風空氣清新機獲取支援

    Repair

    為本產品獲取支援

    產品支援
    Accessories

    為您的空氣清新機找尋適合的濾網

    找尋濾網

