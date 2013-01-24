一部機做到高效過濾空氣、淨化涼風及淨化暖風，
令您的家居生活更加舒適
*由第三方獨立機構IUTA根據德國標準DIN71460-1進行測試。
** 根據潔淨空氣輸送率，以JEM1467-2015標準測試所得。
***潔淨空氣輸送率由第三方獨立機構根據GB/T18801-2015標準測試。
空氣質素感應器
空氣質素感應器偵測空氣中小於 2.5 微米的粒子，並利用數字和顯示燈進行實時的反饋顯示。實時顯示亦會顯示室內溫度和濾網更換提示
360° HEPA 過濾系統
備有三層濾網
前層濾網能吸附灰塵等大型粒子和頭髮
HEPA 濾網能吸附小至PM0.003超微細粒子
活性碳濾網可去除氣體和異味
陶瓷發熱
陶瓷發熱線可以在 3 秒內加熱空氣
360° 淨化
360° 入風設計使空氣能夠從各個角度進入濾網，更有效率地淨化空氣
只需按一下即可淨化空氣
磁吸遙控器，簡易操作。
視乎您的需要和喜好，以低速、中速或高速吹送和暖或舒爽的空氣。
更為安全
無扇葉設計產生持續不斷的淨化空氣，而不會暴露其快速旋轉的扇葉。
可調節 350° 擺動，將潔淨空氣分佈到房間每個角落。
睡眠模式
備有 3 段設定，讓您控制顯示亮度。睡眠模式選項會自動關閉裝置上的所有顯示燈。
這款空氣清新機使用 HEPA 過濾系統，可有效過濾 99.95% 小至PM0.003超微細的微粒子*。
* 由第三方獨立機構IUTA根據德國標準DIN71460-1進行測試。
濾網於首次使用後可使用 24 個月。本建議是根據特定使用情況得出的理論計算結果**。
** 建議壽命是根據平均室外空氣中的微粒水平，即每立方米 35 微克，以空氣清新機每天以最低速度等級在 39 平方米的房間裡運行 16 小時的情況下得出的理論計算結果。
空氣清新機的關鍵效能指標是 CADR（潔淨空氣輸送率），即每小時產生的潔淨空氣量。CADR 越高，潔淨過程越快。房間空氣越污染，CADR 必定更高。本空氣清新機的 CADR 達165 平方米/小時***。
***CADR 由合資格的第三方實驗室根據 GB/T18801-2015 進行測試。
