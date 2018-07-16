Search terms

EN
ZH
1
Philips Handheld Steamer 7000 Series, product front

2-in-1 Handheld Garment steamers

Unique adjustable steamer head  

For effective steaming vertically and horizontally

Unique adjustable steamer head

Compact & Foldable
Portable & Quick
Convenient & Efficient

Powerful & Professional

Convenient, fast and effective steaming - Philips Handheld Steamer 7000 Series

STH7060/86

Be the first to review this item

Philips Handheld Steamer 7000 Series, STH70XX/XX

Makes you feel great in your outfit

Innovative unique adjustable head, to steam at any angle

Powerful continuous steam, to make your garments crease-free and looking their best

OptimalTEMP technology, no burns guaranteed

Ready to use in just 30 seconds, plug in and go

Philips Handheld Steamer 7000 Series

What will you wear today?

Philips Handheld Steamer 7000 Series is a convenient, fast and effective steaming solution, whenever you need it. It also kills 99.9% of bacteria*, to refresh your clothes. Now everything you own can be ready to wear in a flash.

 

*Tested by third party institute for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8099, Staphylococcus aureus ATCC 6538, Candida albicans ATCC 10231 with 1 minute steaming time.

Unique adjustable head, to steam vertically or horizontally

 

The innovative unique adjustable head means you can smooth creases at any angle, giving you the option to steam vertically or horizontally - whichever you choose!

Pointed steam plate tip

 

The steam plate features a pointed tip so you can easily smooth creases with extra precision in hard-to-reach areas like buttons, collars and pleats.

Ready to use in 30 seconds

 

Whenever you need it, your steamer is ready to use in just 30 seconds. The light indicates when you are ready to start so you're finished in no-time. Ideal for those last minute outfit decisions. 

OptimalTEMP Technology

 

OptimalTEMP technology guarantees no burns on any ironable fabric, so you can steam worry-free.

Powerful continuous steam

 

Up to 28 g/min of continuous powerful steam relaxes fabric fibers so creases can be smoothed quickly, ensuring your garments look their best.

Kills 99.9% of bacteria*

 

Besides de-wrinkling, 7000 Series also refreshes clothes (and soft furnishings, curtains, toys) and removes odors by killing up to 99.9% of bacteria*.

 

*Tested by third party institute for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8099, Staphylococcus aureus ATCC 6538, Candida albicans ATCC 10231 with 1 minute steaming time.

Watch Handheld Steamer 7000 Series in action

Watch Handheld Steamer 7000 Series in action

Ready to buy Philips Handheld Steamer 7000 Series

Philips Handheld Steamer 7000 Series, product
The Handheld Steamer 7000 Series delivers great de-wrinkling results for all your garments thanks to innovative design and continous steam. It comes with two (2) exchangeable water tanks.
Suggested retail price: HKD898.00

Frequently Asked Questions

Looking for another garment solutions?

Compare and find your garment solutions
Explore all garment solutions

Subscribe to our newsletter

Exclusive offers,
just for you

Get opportunities to test new Philips innovations

Receive early access to exclusive offers

Be the first to hear about new products and sales

Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.