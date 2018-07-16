Philips Handheld Steamer 7000 Series is a convenient, fast and effective steaming solution, whenever you need it. It also kills 99.9% of bacteria*, to refresh your clothes. Now everything you own can be ready to wear in a flash.
*Tested by third party institute for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8099, Staphylococcus aureus ATCC 6538, Candida albicans ATCC 10231 with 1 minute steaming time.
The innovative unique adjustable head means you can smooth creases at any angle, giving you the option to steam vertically or horizontally - whichever you choose!
The steam plate features a pointed tip so you can easily smooth creases with extra precision in hard-to-reach areas like buttons, collars and pleats.
Whenever you need it, your steamer is ready to use in just 30 seconds. The light indicates when you are ready to start so you're finished in no-time. Ideal for those last minute outfit decisions.
OptimalTEMP technology guarantees no burns on any ironable fabric, so you can steam worry-free.
Up to 28 g/min of continuous powerful steam relaxes fabric fibers so creases can be smoothed quickly, ensuring your garments look their best.
Besides de-wrinkling, 7000 Series also refreshes clothes (and soft furnishings, curtains, toys) and removes odors by killing up to 99.9% of bacteria*.
