Philips Handheld Steamer 7000 Series is a convenient, fast and effective steaming solution, whenever you need it. It also kills 99.9% of bacteria*, to refresh your clothes. Now everything you own can be ready to wear in a flash.

*Tested by third party institute for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8099, Staphylococcus aureus ATCC 6538, Candida albicans ATCC 10231 with 1 minute steaming time.