Garment Steamers
Garment steamers

Portable & Quick
Convenient & Efficient

Powerful & Professional

    Goodbye creases. Hello style.

    8000 Series

    Handheld Garment Steamer 

    GC810/26

    Philips 8000 Series handheld garment steamer uses continuous steam to keeps clothes fresh and reduces the need for washing or dry cleaning.

    Ready to heat up in just 60 seconds, 8000 Series handheld garment steamer quickly de-wrinkles and refreshes all your clothes.

    Steam vertically or horizontally, no ironing board needed

    Use on all your delicates - worry free

    Removes odour and kills 99.9%* of bacteria

    Unique De-Calc Technology

    Suggested retail price: HKD898.00
    Steam vertically or horizontally, no ironing board needed

     

    Lay clothes flat or hang them on the door. 8000 Series handheld garment steamer quickly de-wrinkles and refreshes them. Use upright to steam hanging clothes, lay clothes flat to treat cuffs, collars or stubborn creases.

    Use on all your delicates - worry free  

     

    This portable handheld steamer can be used on all ironable fabrics including delicates, with no risk of scorching or burning. It’s also great for tricky-to-iron items and quick touch-ups.

    Removes odour and kills 99.9%* of bacteria

     

    8000 Series handheld garment steamer does more than keep your clothes looking their best. It removes odour and bacteria to keep them fresh, hygienic and looking newer for longer.

    Unique Quick Calc Release function

     

    Thanks to the patented and unique De-Calc Technology, your appliance can last longer with the same steam performance.

    A garment steamer is not an iron...

    The difference between garment steamers and irons
    Steamers
    Traditional irons
    Ease of use

    For quick touch-ups

    with no ironing board needed

    For longer ironing sessions

    with an ironing board

    Type of garment

    De-wrinkle and refresh

    delicate garments

    Good ironing results

    on every fabric

    Number of items

    For single garments

    Small water tank

    For a big pile of clothes

    Bigger water tank

    Size

    Perfect for travelling

    Light and compact design

    Perfect at home

    Bigger size and and weight

    Discover the 8000 Series handheld garment steamer

    Discover all about 8000

    What’s in the box?

    Handheld garment steamer
    To help you get the most out of your 8000 Series handheld garment steamer, we've included some extra accessories inside the box.

    Brush for thicker fabrics

     

    The brush attachment opens the fabric fibres for better steam penetration. It’s especially good for thicker garments like jackets and coats. It can also help remove dirt and pills.

    2.5-3 m cord for longer reach

     

    No matter where the power is or how high the clothes are hanging, Steam&Go Plus handheld steamer has a longer cord to reach every part.

    StyleMat

     

    StyleMat provides support for final crisp touch for steaming in hanging and laying use.

    Find the best garment steamer for you

    8000 Series

    HKD898.00*
    Handheld Steamer
    Steam&Go

    HKD598.00*
    Handheld garment steamer
    Steam&Go

    HKD478.00*
    Handheld garment steamer
    GC300

    HKD398.00*
    Handheld garment steamer
    Power
    • 1470-1740W
    • 1190-1415W
    • 915-1090 W
    • 915-1090 W

    Continuous steam
    • 32g/min
    • 30g/min
    • 20g/min
    • 20g/min

    Vertical and horizontal steaming
    • -
    • -

    Safe on all fabrics

    Water tank capacity
    • 230ml
    • 70ml, detachable
    • 70ml, detachable
    • 70ml

    Ready to use
    • 60s
    • 45s
    • 45s
    • 45s

    Heat plate
    • Precision tip SmartFlow heated plate
    • SmartFlow heated plate
    • -
    • -

    Technology
    • OptimalTEMP technology
    • -
    • -
    • -

    Descaling and cleaning
    • Unique Quick Calc Release function
    • -
    • -
    • -

    Accessories
    • Style mat
    • Brush
    • Brush
    • Glove
    • Heat resistant storage bag
    • Brush
    • Gloves
    • Brush
    • Filling cup
    * Suggested retail price

    Buy your 8000 Series handheld garment steamer

    GC810/26 Handheld Steamer
    Suggested retail price: HKD898.00