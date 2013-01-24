Garment steamers

Philips 8000 Series handheld garment steamer uses continuous steam to keeps clothes fresh and reduces the need for washing or dry cleaning.
Ready to heat up in just 60 seconds, 8000 Series handheld garment steamer quickly de-wrinkles and refreshes all your clothes.
Steam vertically or horizontally, no ironing board needed
Use on all your delicates - worry free
Removes odour and kills 99.9%* of bacteria
Unique De-Calc Technology
Lay clothes flat or hang them on the door. 8000 Series handheld garment steamer quickly de-wrinkles and refreshes them. Use upright to steam hanging clothes, lay clothes flat to treat cuffs, collars or stubborn creases.
This portable handheld steamer can be used on all ironable fabrics including delicates, with no risk of scorching or burning. It’s also great for tricky-to-iron items and quick touch-ups.
8000 Series handheld garment steamer does more than keep your clothes looking their best. It removes odour and bacteria to keep them fresh, hygienic and looking newer for longer.
* Tested by external body for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8099, Staphylicoccus aureus ATCC 6538, Canidia albicans ATCC 10231 with 1 minute steaming time.
Thanks to the patented and unique De-Calc Technology, your appliance can last longer with the same steam performance.
For quick touch-ups
with no ironing board needed
For longer ironing sessions
with an ironing board
De-wrinkle and refresh
delicate garments
Good ironing results
on every fabric
For single garments
Small water tank
For a big pile of clothes
Bigger water tank
Perfect for travelling
Light and compact design
Perfect at home
Bigger size and and weight
The brush attachment opens the fabric fibres for better steam penetration. It’s especially good for thicker garments like jackets and coats. It can also help remove dirt and pills.
No matter where the power is or how high the clothes are hanging, Steam&Go Plus handheld steamer has a longer cord to reach every part.
StyleMat provides support for final crisp touch for steaming in hanging and laying use.
|
8000 Series
8000 Series
HKD898.00*
Handheld Steamer
|
Steam&Go 2-in-1
Steam&Go
HKD598.00*
Handheld garment steamer
|
Steam&Go
Steam&Go
HKD478.00*
Handheld garment steamer
|
GC300
HKD398.00*
Handheld garment steamer
|
