In case you would like to change the brushing mode, you can do so easily in Sonicare app. Here is how:

Open the Sonicare app.

On the pre-brushing screen, tap the ^ button to expand the toothbrush settings.

Tap the mode box. You will see your current selected mode, and the options to choose between.

Tap on the circle next to the mode you want to change to.

When you see a check mark on the update screen, your mode has been successfully changed.