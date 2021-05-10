The BrushPacer divides brushing time into six equal segments and indicates when you should move to the next area. Segments are indicated with a brief pause in vibration.
The toothbrush automatically stops at the end of the brushing session.
Note: Additional segments may be added when you use White+ mode or Gum Health mode. See the Sonicare app for mode descriptions.
How does the BrushPacer work?
