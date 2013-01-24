Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
ZH
1
Philips Juicer

Extract up to 90% of the fruit
Create juices and sorbets bursting with goodness

Philips Avance Masticating Juicer                      HR1932/31

Be the first to review this item

 

MicroMasticating technology extracts more juice, fibers, nutrients and vitamins from fruit and leafy greens.  With the sorbet accessory, it crushes frozen fruits into deliciously smooth, natural sorbets.
Checkmark

Slim juicer with all integrated parts fits onto your kitchen countertop for everyday use
Checkmark

QuickClean in less than 60 seconds with unique no-sieve design
Checkmark
Juice directly into your glass, with drip-stop spout
Checkmark
Reverse function squeezes out more juice
Checkmark
With sorbet accessory to make 100% natural sorbet
Suggested retail price: HKD2,698.00
Learn more
Philips Juicer

70mm XL wide mouth feeding tube
No longer need to cut up most fruit and vegetables to fit

Philips Viva Collection Masticating Juicer
 HR1889/71

Be the first to review this item

Masticating technology releases nutritional goodness from fruits, vegetables with up to 80% extraction*.
Checkmark

Slender modern design to keep on your countertop for daily use 
Checkmark

QuickClean technology with easy-to-clean micro-sieve, rinses clean in just 90 seconds
Checkmark
With drip stop to keep countertops clean
Checkmark
Detachable parts are dishwasher safe
Checkmark
Compact storage of pulp container inside juice collector
Suggested retail price: HKD1,398.00
Learn more
* Internal tests on 1000g each ofgrapes, apple, black berry, strawberry, tomato, watermelon, orange and pomegranate.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.