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  • A healthier sleep, always A healthier sleep, always A healthier sleep, always

    Air purifier

    AC4025/00

    A healthier sleep, always

    Breathe healthy air with the Philips air purifier. Its advanced filtration system filters out bacteria, allergens and harmful agents. The Healthy air protect alert assures you of healthy air always.

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    Suggested retail price: HKD1,098.00

    Air purifier

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    A healthier sleep, always

    Purifier with dedicated Sleep mode

    • CADR 147 m³/h
    • PM2.5 removal rate >99%
    Sleep mode cleans silently with dimmed indicators

    Sleep mode cleans silently with dimmed indicators

    This Philips purifier operates very quietly and dimmed lights, to allow you to sleep undisturbed. The purifier switches to lower activity level, the fan speed and noise level are reduced and the energy consumption is minimised.

    Healthy air protect alert warns you when to replace filter

    Healthy air protect alert warns you when to replace filter

    Healthy air protect alert gives you a timely warning when to replace the filter. When the filter is not replaced in time, the appliance stops functioning to avoid running with no effect since filter is full. It is your assurance of healthy air always.

    3-step fan speed lets you adjust air flow to your liking

    3-step fan speed lets you adjust air flow to your liking

    3-step fan speed lets you adjust air flow to your liking.

    1/4/8 hours easy-to-set timer

    1/4/8 hours easy-to-set timer

    Appliance operates for a set number of hours and automatically switches off when set time has elapsed.

    With advanced filtration system

    The advanced filtration system eliminates harmful agents in two stages: In stage 1, the activated carbon filter acts as pre-filter to catch big particles like human hair and regular house dust, and effectively removes odors and harmful gases. In stage 2, the HEPA filter filters out fine dust, bacteria and allergens.

    Technical Specifications

    • Design specifications

      Materials of main body
      ABS plastic
      Front cover
      white
      Rim
      green

    • Logistic data

      Country of origin
      China
      EAN F box (China)
      69 4726540315 0
      12 NC (China)
      883 4025 00711
      12 NC (Hong Kong)
      883 4025 00450
      EAN F box (Hong Kong)
      87 1010356442 3

    • Interactivity

      Frequency
      50  Hz
      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Cord length
      1.8  m
      Noise level
      36 (Sleep) - 54 (Highest speed)  dB
      Wattage (China)
      30  W
      Wattage (Hong Kong)
      36  W

    • Weight and dimensions

      Product weight
      4.5  kg
      Product dimensions (W x D x H)
      333 x 186 x 510  mm
      F-box weight (incl. product)
      6.1  kg
      F-box dimensions (W x D x H)
      421 x 273 x 605  mm

    • Replacement

      AC filter
      AC4103
      HEPA filter
      AC4104

    • Performance

      CADR (cigarette smoke)
      147 m³/h**
      Filters out PM2.5
      >99% ***
      Filters out bacteria
      >99.9% ****

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    • * Tested by Shanghai Institute of Measurement and Testing Technology (SIMT) in 30m3 chamber according to GB/T18801-2008, cigarrette smoke used as the particle pollutants
    • ** Tested by SIMT in 30m3 chamber according to GB/T18801-2008 and GB/T18883-2002, inhalable particles of size smaller than 2.5um as particles pollutants sampled in mass concentration, initial concentration 5.0¡À0.5mg/m3, testing time 1hr
    • *** Tested by Shanghai Institute of Measurement and Testing Technology (SIMT) in 30m3 chamber according to GB21551.3-2010, (Staphylococcus albsp) 8032 as testing bacteria

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