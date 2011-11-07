Enjoy a healthy new home with the Philips new home air purifier. Its extra-capacity formaldehyde removal filter cleans air of formaldehyde and harmful gases in no time. The Healthy air protect alert assures you of healthy air always.
The extra-capacity formaldehyde removal filter cleans air of harmful agents and is ultra-effective in formaldehyde removal. The pre-filter first catches big particles like human/pet hair and regular house dust. The extra-capacity formaldehyde removal filter, with its German technology and specially treated activated carbon, then cleans the air of formaldehyde and other harmful gases in no time. The filter also effectively eliminates allergens and bacteria.
Smart sensor measures and controls the indoor air quality
Smart sensor measures and controls the indoor air quality
Healthy air protect alert warns you when to replace filter
Healthy air protect alert gives you a timely warning when to replace the filter. When the filter is not replaced in time, the appliance stops functioning to avoid running with no effect since filter is full. It is your assurance of healthy air always.
Turbo mode cleans air instantly at the highest speed.
Turbo mode cleans air instantly at the highest speed.
3-step light indicators clearly show air quality level
3-step light indicators clearly show air quality level: Blue-Good; Purple- Fair; Red- Bad.
3-step fan speed lets you adjust air flow to your liking
3-step fan speed lets you adjust air flow to your liking.
1/4/8 hours easy-to-set timer
Appliance operates for a set number of hours and automatically switches off when set time has elapsed.
Technical Specifications
Design specifications
Materials of main body
ABS plastic
Front cover
white
Rim
orange
Logistic data
Country of origin
China
EAN F box (China)
69 4726540316 7
12 NC (China)
883 4026 00711
12 NC (Hong Kong)
883 4026 00450
EAN F box (Hong Kong)
87 1010356443 0
Interactivity
Frequency
50
Hz
Voltage
220-240
V
Air quality sensor(s)
particle
Cord length
1.8
m
Noise level
39 (Lowest speed) - 54(Turbo)
dB
Wattage (China)
30
W
Wattage (Hong Kong)
36
W
Weight and dimensions
Product weight
4.8
kg
Product dimensions (W x D x H)
333 x 186 x 510
mm
F-box weight (incl. product)
6.28
kg
F-box dimensions (W x D x H)
421 x 273 x 605
mm
Replacement
Formaldehyde removal filter
AC4127 (Combi extra-capacity formaldehyde removal filter and pre-filter)
* Tested by Shanghai Institute of Measurement and Testing Technology (SIMT) in 30m3 chamber according to GB/T18801-2008, cigarrette smoke used as the particle pollutants
** Tested by SIMT in 30m3 chamber according to GB/T18801-2008 and GB/T18883-2002, inhalable particles of size smaller than 2.5um as particles pollutants sampled in mass concentration, initial concentration 5.0¡À0.5mg/m3, testing time 1hr
*** Tested by Shanghai Institute of Measurement and Testing Technology (SIMT) in 30m3 chamber according to GB21551.3-2010, (Staphylococcus albsp) 8032 as testing bacteria
**** Tested by Shanghai Institute of Measurement and Testing Technology (SIMT) in 30m3 chamber according to GB/T18801-2008 and GB/T18883-2002, initial formaldehyde concentration 1.0¡À0.2mg/m3, testing time 0.5-3hr
***** Tested by Shanghai Institute of Measurement and Testing Technology (SIMT) in 30m3 chamber according to GB/T18801-2008 and GB/T18883-2002, initial TVOC concentration 6.0¡À1.2mg/m3, testing time 0.5-3hr
****** Tested by Shanghai Institute of Measurement and Testing Technology (SIMT) in 30m3 chamber according to GB/T18801-2008 and GB/T18883-2002, initial toluene concentration 2.0¡À0.4mg/m3, testing time 0.5-3hr