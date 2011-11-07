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  • A healthy new home, always A healthy new home, always A healthy new home, always

    New home air purifier

    AC4026/00

    A healthy new home, always

    Enjoy a healthy new home with the Philips new home air purifier. Its extra-capacity formaldehyde removal filter cleans air of formaldehyde and harmful gases in no time. The Healthy air protect alert assures you of healthy air always.

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    Suggested retail price: HKD1,598.00

    New home air purifier

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    A healthy new home, always

    with extra-capacity formaldehyde removal filter

    • CADR 153 m³/h
    • PM2.5 removal rate >99%
    With extra-capacity formaldehyde removal filter

    With extra-capacity formaldehyde removal filter

    The extra-capacity formaldehyde removal filter cleans air of harmful agents and is ultra-effective in formaldehyde removal. The pre-filter first catches big particles like human/pet hair and regular house dust. The extra-capacity formaldehyde removal filter, with its German technology and specially treated activated carbon, then cleans the air of formaldehyde and other harmful gases in no time. The filter also effectively eliminates allergens and bacteria.

    Smart sensor measures and controls the indoor air quality

    Smart sensor measures and controls the indoor air quality

    Smart sensor measures and controls the indoor air quality

    Healthy air protect alert warns you when to replace filter

    Healthy air protect alert warns you when to replace filter

    Healthy air protect alert gives you a timely warning when to replace the filter. When the filter is not replaced in time, the appliance stops functioning to avoid running with no effect since filter is full. It is your assurance of healthy air always.

    Turbo mode cleans air instantly at the highest speed.

    Turbo mode cleans air instantly at the highest speed.

    Turbo mode cleans air instantly at the highest speed.

    3-step light indicators clearly show air quality level

    3-step light indicators clearly show air quality level

    3-step light indicators clearly show air quality level: Blue-Good; Purple- Fair; Red- Bad.

    3-step fan speed lets you adjust air flow to your liking

    3-step fan speed lets you adjust air flow to your liking

    3-step fan speed lets you adjust air flow to your liking.

    1/4/8 hours easy-to-set timer

    1/4/8 hours easy-to-set timer

    Appliance operates for a set number of hours and automatically switches off when set time has elapsed.

    Technical Specifications

    • Design specifications

      Materials of main body
      ABS plastic
      Front cover
      white
      Rim
      orange

    • Logistic data

      Country of origin
      China
      EAN F box (China)
      69 4726540316 7
      12 NC (China)
      883 4026 00711
      12 NC (Hong Kong)
      883 4026 00450
      EAN F box (Hong Kong)
      87 1010356443 0

    • Interactivity

      Frequency
      50  Hz
      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Air quality sensor(s)
      particle
      Cord length
      1.8  m
      Noise level
      39 (Lowest speed) - 54(Turbo)  dB
      Wattage (China)
      30  W
      Wattage (Hong Kong)
      36  W

    • Weight and dimensions

      Product weight
      4.8  kg
      Product dimensions (W x D x H)
      333 x 186 x 510  mm
      F-box weight (incl. product)
      6.28  kg
      F-box dimensions (W x D x H)
      421 x 273 x 605  mm

    • Replacement

      Formaldehyde removal filter
      AC4127 (Combi extra-capacity formaldehyde removal filter and pre-filter)

    • Performance

      Filters out formaldehyde
      96% (3hr) *****
      Filters out TVOCs
      >99% (1hr) ******
      CADR (cigarette smoke)
      153 m³/h **
      Filters out PM2.5
      >99% ***
      Filters out bacteria
      >99.9% ****
      Filters out toluene
      >99% (1hr) *******

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    • * Tested by Shanghai Institute of Measurement and Testing Technology (SIMT) in 30m3 chamber according to GB/T18801-2008, cigarrette smoke used as the particle pollutants
    • ** Tested by SIMT in 30m3 chamber according to GB/T18801-2008 and GB/T18883-2002, inhalable particles of size smaller than 2.5um as particles pollutants sampled in mass concentration, initial concentration 5.0¡À0.5mg/m3, testing time 1hr
    • *** Tested by Shanghai Institute of Measurement and Testing Technology (SIMT) in 30m3 chamber according to GB21551.3-2010, (Staphylococcus albsp) 8032 as testing bacteria
    • **** Tested by Shanghai Institute of Measurement and Testing Technology (SIMT) in 30m3 chamber according to GB/T18801-2008 and GB/T18883-2002, initial formaldehyde concentration 1.0¡À0.2mg/m3, testing time 0.5-3hr
    • ***** Tested by Shanghai Institute of Measurement and Testing Technology (SIMT) in 30m3 chamber according to GB/T18801-2008 and GB/T18883-2002, initial TVOC concentration 6.0¡À1.2mg/m3, testing time 0.5-3hr
    • ****** Tested by Shanghai Institute of Measurement and Testing Technology (SIMT) in 30m3 chamber according to GB/T18801-2008 and GB/T18883-2002, initial toluene concentration 2.0¡À0.4mg/m3, testing time 0.5-3hr

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