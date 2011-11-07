With extra-capacity formaldehyde removal filter

The extra-capacity formaldehyde removal filter cleans air of harmful agents and is ultra-effective in formaldehyde removal. The pre-filter first catches big particles like human/pet hair and regular house dust. The extra-capacity formaldehyde removal filter, with its German technology and specially treated activated carbon, then cleans the air of formaldehyde and other harmful gases in no time. The filter also effectively eliminates allergens and bacteria.