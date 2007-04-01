AC4054
Healthy air always
The Philips air purifier comes with unique 6-stage clean air system which removes and sterilizes harmful agents. The active oxygen constantly rejuvenates the zeolite filter, ensuring long lasting superior performance.See all benefits
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The built-in sensor measures the air quality in the room and automatically selects the appropriate speed setting to guarantee the best possible air quality in your rooms. The dual color display informs you on the actual air quality, and will be red if the air quality is not yet good enough, and green when the air is fresh and healthy again.
When the appliance is switched on at Boost power, it is set at high fan speed to quickly clean the air. After 30 minutes, it automatically switches to Smart air control mode.
The 3-stage Electro-clean filtration system works three ways. * First, the pre-filter blocks larger particles, such as hairs, animal dander and house dust allergens. * Second, the finer particles that have passed through the pre-filter, including bacteria and viruses, are charged by the Corona field charger. * Third, the Electro-Static Precipitation (ESP) filter attracts these charges particles to its surface and keeps them safely trapped.
The active oxygen, which is generated by the Corona Field Charger, sterilizes harmful germs such as bacteria and viruses that are trapped in the Electro-Static Precipitation (ESP) filter. It then passes through the zeolite filter, where it oxidizes the trapped gases, rendering them harmless. Thanks to this process, the zeolite filter is constantly rejuvenated and its life can be extended over many years.
The 2-stage Fresh air filtration system uses advanced Nano-Confined Catalytic Oxidization (NCCO) technology. Firstly, the hi-grade zeolite filter traps a wide spectrum of gases and odours and subsequently uses the active oxygen that passes through to neutralize them, constantly rejuvenating the filter. Compared to the traditional activated carbon filter, this hi-grade zeolite filter performs more stably in different humidity conditions, and because it is rejuvenated by the active oxygen, it can last a much longer life of upto five years.
The advanced and innovative 6-stage Clean air system removes and sterilizes even the finest particles and a wide spectrum of gases and odours. * The 3-stage Electro-clean filtration system efficiently removes particles * The 2-stage FreshAir filtration system removes gases and odours * The active oxygen sterilizes trapped particles and constantly rejuvenates the zeolite filter, ensuring longlasting superiour performance.
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