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    Living room air purifier

    AC4065

    Healthy air always

    The Philips air purifier comes with unique 6-stage clean air system which removes and sterilizes harmful agents. Its smart air control automatically measures and controls air quality in your rooms.

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    Living room air purifier

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    Healthy air always

    with self-cleaning 6-stage clean air system

    • Smart sensor
    • 40 m2
    Smart air control measures and controls air quality

    Smart air control measures and controls air quality

    The built-in sensor measures the air quality in the room and automatically selects the appropriate speed setting to guarantee the best possible air quality in your rooms. The dual color display informs you on the actual air quality, and will be red if the air quality is not yet good enough, and green when the air is fresh and healthy again.

    Zeolite filter cleans itself using active oxygen

    Zeolite filter cleans itself using active oxygen

    The active oxygen, which is generated by the Corona particle charger, passes through the zeolite filter, where it oxidizes the trapped gases and renders them harmless. This process ensures the zeolite filter is constantly rejuvenated, extending its working life over many years.

    Long-lasting performance of up to 5 years

    Long-lasting performance of up to 5 years

    The 6-stage Clean air system offers a long-lasting performance of up to 5 years. Thanks to its uniquely open structure, the 3-stage ElectroClean particle filter has a continuously high flow-rate. This means it can catch particles efficiently for longer without clogging up. The 2-stage zeolite filter traps gases and odours, which are subsequently oxidized by the active oxygen passing through, constantly rejuvenating the zeolite filter.

    Unique technology for high-humidity conditions (>90%)

    Unique technology for high-humidity conditions (>90%)

    The 2-stage zeolite filter is made of advanced hi-grade zeolite, which, unlike many other materials, efficiently captures gases and odours without also capturing water molecules. This means it continues to remove gases and odours even under very humid conditions of up to 90% humidity.

    3-stage Electro-clean filter removes >99% of particles

    3-stage Electro-clean filter removes >99% of particles

    The 3-stage Electro-clean particle filter works three ways. First, the pre-filter blocks larger particles, such as animal allergens (hair and dead skin) and house dust allergens. Second, the finer particles that pass through the pre-filter, including bacteria and viruses, are given an electric charge by the Corona particle Charger. Third, the Electro-Static Precipitation (ESP) particle filter attracts these charged particles to its surface and keeps them safely trapped. With average use, the cost-effective ESP particle filter only needs to be replaced once every five years.

    2-stage zeolite filter efficientlly removes gas and odors

    2-stage zeolite filter efficientlly removes gas and odors

    The 2-stage hi-grade zeolite filter uses advanced Nano-Confined Catalytic Oxidization (NCCO) technology. The filter traps a wide spectrum of gases and odours and subsequently neutralizes them using the active oxygen that passes through, constantly rejuvenating the filter. Compared to the traditional activated carbon filter, this hi-grade zeolite filter performs more stably in different humidity conditions, and because it is constantly rejuvenated by the active oxygen, it has a lifespan of up to five years.

    Instant bacteria and virus sterilisation

    Instant bacteria and virus sterilisation

    The active oxygen generated by the Corona particle charger sterilizes harmful germs, such as bacteria and viruses, that are trapped in the Electro-Static Precipitation (ESP) particle filter.

    Recommended room size

    0

    Technical Specifications

    • Design specifications

      Product dimensions (W x D x H)
      481 x 220 x 490  mm
      Product weight
      7.9  kg

    • Interactivity

      Frequency
      50/ 60  Hz
      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Noise level
      < 47 (JIS compliance)  dB
      Effective area
      up to 40  m²
      Operating relative humidity
      20 - 90  %
      Power consumption
      65 (at 220-240V, hi speed)  W
      Power cord
      1.8  m

    • Key specifications

      Operating temperature
      5 - 40  °C

    • Replacement

      ESP particle filter
      AC4108
      Zeolite gas filter
      AC4118

    • Performance

      CADR
      > 128  ft³/min
      Gas removal efficiency
      > 99 (run at hi speed over 3 mins inside 1m3 box)  %
      Particle removal efficiency
      > 99 (particle size at 0.02 - 10 µm)  %

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