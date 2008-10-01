AC4065
Healthy air always
The Philips air purifier comes with unique 6-stage clean air system which removes and sterilizes harmful agents. Its smart air control automatically measures and controls air quality in your rooms.See all benefits
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The built-in sensor measures the air quality in the room and automatically selects the appropriate speed setting to guarantee the best possible air quality in your rooms. The dual color display informs you on the actual air quality, and will be red if the air quality is not yet good enough, and green when the air is fresh and healthy again.
The active oxygen, which is generated by the Corona particle charger, passes through the zeolite filter, where it oxidizes the trapped gases and renders them harmless. This process ensures the zeolite filter is constantly rejuvenated, extending its working life over many years.
The 6-stage Clean air system offers a long-lasting performance of up to 5 years. Thanks to its uniquely open structure, the 3-stage ElectroClean particle filter has a continuously high flow-rate. This means it can catch particles efficiently for longer without clogging up. The 2-stage zeolite filter traps gases and odours, which are subsequently oxidized by the active oxygen passing through, constantly rejuvenating the zeolite filter.
The 2-stage zeolite filter is made of advanced hi-grade zeolite, which, unlike many other materials, efficiently captures gases and odours without also capturing water molecules. This means it continues to remove gases and odours even under very humid conditions of up to 90% humidity.
The 3-stage Electro-clean particle filter works three ways. First, the pre-filter blocks larger particles, such as animal allergens (hair and dead skin) and house dust allergens. Second, the finer particles that pass through the pre-filter, including bacteria and viruses, are given an electric charge by the Corona particle Charger. Third, the Electro-Static Precipitation (ESP) particle filter attracts these charged particles to its surface and keeps them safely trapped. With average use, the cost-effective ESP particle filter only needs to be replaced once every five years.
The 2-stage hi-grade zeolite filter uses advanced Nano-Confined Catalytic Oxidization (NCCO) technology. The filter traps a wide spectrum of gases and odours and subsequently neutralizes them using the active oxygen that passes through, constantly rejuvenating the filter. Compared to the traditional activated carbon filter, this hi-grade zeolite filter performs more stably in different humidity conditions, and because it is constantly rejuvenated by the active oxygen, it has a lifespan of up to five years.
The active oxygen generated by the Corona particle charger sterilizes harmful germs, such as bacteria and viruses, that are trapped in the Electro-Static Precipitation (ESP) particle filter.
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