EP3341/89
The easiest way to brew café-style coffee at home
Enjoy 6 hot and refreshing drinks in one touch, with the prefect crema, aroma and temperature. LatteGo automatically prepares silky smooth milk froth for your milky coffees, is easy to set up and can be cleaned in as little as 10 seconds*.See all benefits
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Enjoy 5 popular coffee recipes, from classic espresso, regular black coffee, cappuccino, latte macchiato, to iced coffee, with the prefect crema, aroma and temperature. Hot water for tea is also available. Our unique brewing system perfectly extracts the beans flavors with a slower flow rate and at lower temperature. Add ice cubes to your drink and enjoy a delicious iced coffee, with no compromise on coffee intensity.
Easily select your favorite drinks thanks to the modern touch screen display with colored icons. Adjust your coffee your way with the My Coffee Choice function: choose your preferred coffee strength, length, and milk froth level, just to your taste.
At the touch of a button, LatteGo automatically prepares silky smooth milk froth for your milky coffees, thanks to its powerful cyclonic frothing technology, even with your favorite plant-based milk alternatives.
LatteGo is the fastest to clean milk system with only 2 parts, no tubes and can be cleaned in 10 seconds under tap or in the dishwasher. Philips is not offering automatic cleaning as it requires complementary cleaning.
Bring out the full flavor of your coffee with our hard-wearing ceramic grinder. The durable ceramic grinder can be adjusted in 12 steps, from fine to coarse grindings.
Learn the ins and outs of your machine and discover new cafe-style coffee recipes on our HomeID app. (Now under system maintenance with limited service)
By changing the filter after being prompted by the machine, you will not need to descale your machine for up to 5000 cups**, while enjoying clear and purified water.
Our iced coffee technology intelligently sets to a lower, optimised brewing temperature and longer coffee extraction. You'll enjoy signature iced coffees with enhanced freshness and fruity notes, as endorsed by Italian coffee experts from Centro Studi Assaggiatori.
Our AromaExtract system, tested by coffee experts from Centro Studi Assaggiatori, is designed to extract the best part of beans from all around the world for exceptional coffee quality.
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