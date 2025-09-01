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  • The easiest way to brew café-style coffee at home The easiest way to brew café-style coffee at home The easiest way to brew café-style coffee at home

    Series 3300 Fully automatic espresso machine

    EP3341/89

    The easiest way to brew café-style coffee at home

    Enjoy 6 hot and refreshing drinks in one touch, with the prefect crema, aroma and temperature. LatteGo automatically prepares silky smooth milk froth for your milky coffees, is easy to set up and can be cleaned in as little as 10 seconds*.

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    Series 3300 Fully automatic espresso machine

    Similar products

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    The easiest way to brew café-style coffee at home

    LatteGo, the fastest to clean milk system ever*

    • 6 Beverages
    • LatteGo
    • Dual Temperature Brewing Choice
    Enjoy 6 hot & refreshing drinks in one touch

    Enjoy 6 hot & refreshing drinks in one touch

    Enjoy 5 popular coffee recipes, from classic espresso, regular black coffee, cappuccino, latte macchiato, to iced coffee, with the prefect crema, aroma and temperature. Hot water for tea is also available. Our unique brewing system perfectly extracts the beans flavors with a slower flow rate and at lower temperature. Add ice cubes to your drink and enjoy a delicious iced coffee, with no compromise on coffee intensity.

    Easy coffee selection and customization

    Easy coffee selection and customization

    Easily select your favorite drinks thanks to the modern touch screen display with colored icons. Adjust your coffee your way with the My Coffee Choice function: choose your preferred coffee strength, length, and milk froth level, just to your taste.

    Silky-smooth froth with LatteGo for various types of milk

    Silky-smooth froth with LatteGo for various types of milk

    At the touch of a button, LatteGo automatically prepares silky smooth milk froth for your milky coffees, thanks to its powerful cyclonic frothing technology, even with your favorite plant-based milk alternatives.

    LatteGo, the fastest to clean milk system: 2 parts, no tube

    LatteGo, the fastest to clean milk system: 2 parts, no tube

    LatteGo is the fastest to clean milk system with only 2 parts, no tubes and can be cleaned in 10 seconds under tap or in the dishwasher. Philips is not offering automatic cleaning as it requires complementary cleaning.

    Enriched flavor with our hard-wearing ceramic grinder

    Enriched flavor with our hard-wearing ceramic grinder

    Bring out the full flavor of your coffee with our hard-wearing ceramic grinder. The durable ceramic grinder can be adjusted in 12 steps, from fine to coarse grindings.

    Find inspiration and support on our app

    Find inspiration and support on our app

    Learn the ins and outs of your machine and discover new cafe-style coffee recipes on our HomeID app. (Now under system maintenance with limited service)

    Up to 5000 cups** without descaling thanks to Aquaclean

    Up to 5000 cups** without descaling thanks to Aquaclean

    By changing the filter after being prompted by the machine, you will not need to descale your machine for up to 5000 cups**, while enjoying clear and purified water.

    Enjoy enhanced freshness and fruity notes with our signature iced coffee, endorsed by Italian experts.

    Enjoy enhanced freshness and fruity notes with our signature iced coffee, endorsed by Italian experts.

    Our iced coffee technology intelligently sets to a lower, optimised brewing temperature and longer coffee extraction. You'll enjoy signature iced coffees with enhanced freshness and fruity notes, as endorsed by Italian coffee experts from Centro Studi Assaggiatori.​

    Extract the best parts of your coffee beans with AromaExtract, certified by Italian coffee experts.

    Extract the best parts of your coffee beans with AromaExtract, certified by Italian coffee experts.

    Our AromaExtract system, tested by coffee experts from Centro Studi Assaggiatori, is designed to extract the best part of beans from all around the world for exceptional coffee quality.​

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      Designed in
      Italy
      Made in
      China

    • Customization

      Aroma strength settings
      3
      Coffee and milk length
      Adjustable
      Grinder settings
      12
      Pre-brew aroma control
      Yes
      Temperature settings
      3

    • Variety

      Beverages
      • Espresso
      • Americano
      • Iced coffee
      • Cappuccino
      • Caffè latte
      • Hot water
      Coffee powder option
      Yes
      Double cup
      Yes
      Milk double cup
      No

    • Other featrues

      Silent brew
      Yes
      Aroma seal
      Yes
      Removable brew group
      Yes
      Guided descaling
      Yes
      AquaClean
      Yes

    • Compatibility

      Related Accessories 1
      Measuring scoop
      Related Accessories 2
      Water hardness test strip

    • Accessories

      Included
      • LatteGo storage lid
      • AquaClean filter

    • Technical specifications

      Cord length
      100 cm
      Voltage
      220 V
      Frequency
      50 Hz
      Capacity milk carafe
      0.26 L
      Capacity waste container
      12 servings
      Capacity water tank
      1.8 L
      Weight of product
      8 kg
      Coffee bean capacity
      275 g
      Waste container
      Frontal access
      Water tank
      Frontal access
      Filter compatibility
      AquaClean
      Pump pressure
      15 Bar
      Colour & Finish
      Sand
      Product dimensions
      246x371x433 mm
      Power consumption brewing
      1400 W

    • General specifications

      Adjustable spout height
      85-145 mm
      Milk solution
      LatteGo
      Dishwasher safe parts
      • Drip tray
      • LatteGo
      Ease of cleaning & maintenance
      AquaClean ﬁlter compatible
      User interface
      Colored touch display

    • Service

      2-year guarantee
      Yes

    • Sustainability

      ECO setting
      Yes
      Energy label
      A-class

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    • Based on consumer testing in Germany comparing global leading One Touch (Coffee + Milk) Full Automatic Espresso Machines (2023).
    • *Based on 8 ﬁlter replacements as indicated by the machine. Actual number of cups depends on selected coﬀee varieties, rinsing and cleaning patterns.

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