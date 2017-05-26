Search terms

EN
ZH
  • Breathe the difference Breathe the difference Breathe the difference

    2000 Series NanoProtect filter HEPA Series 3

    FY2422/20

    Breathe the difference

    The NanoProtect HEPA filter captures 99.97% 0.3µm particles, including common allergens, dust, pollution, bacteria & some virus. 24 months lifetime delivers long lasting performance.

    See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    2000 Series NanoProtect filter HEPA Series 3

    Similar products

    See all Filters and Accessories

    Breathe the difference

    The reassurance of 99.97% purification

    • Captures 99.97% of particles
    As long as 24 months lifetime*

    As long as 24 months lifetime*

    Philips NanoProtect S3 filter has multiple optimized pleats. This covers an unfolded area of about 2m2 to ensure a long lifetime.

    Filters 99.97% 0.3µm particles*

    Filters 99.97% 0.3µm particles*

    Philips NanoProtect S3 filter is made of high quality material. It can capture up to 99.97% of particles even as small as 0.3 microns - the size of most common airborne allergens, harmful particles, bacteria and viruses. The high grade filter with firm and stable structure ensures all the air flows through the filter and delivers high filtration efficiency.

    Technical Specifications

    • Logistic data

      12NC code
      883442230770
    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    • Philips Air Purifier traps 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns that pass through the filter. Tested on the filter media for 1 pass efficiency at 5.33cm/s airflow in 2015 by a third party lab
    • Tested with Staphylococcus albus and Influenza A (H1N1).

    Discover

    MyPhilips

    Register for exclusive benefits

    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.