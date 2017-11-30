Massive compacity of harmful particles: CCM >12000 mg

Effectively absorbs particles with cumulate clean mass (CCM) that is larger than 12000 mg. The filter is made with ultrasonic technology. 11 rubber stripes, which are imported from Germany, are especially designed for the filter. They strengthen filter structure and make filtration effects long-lasting. 57 layers of folding, combined with rubber stripes, create more than 600 filtration space.