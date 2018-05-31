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  • Enjoy always pure air in your car Enjoy always pure air in your car Enjoy always pure air in your car

    GoPure SlimLine 210 Car air purifier

    GPSL21GPX1

    Enjoy always pure air in your car

    Philips certified SelectFilter filtration technology removes fine particles like PM2,5 with a Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) of 10m3/hour, and toxic gases with a CADR of 10m3/hour, to keep you and your family in good health.

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    GoPure SlimLine 210 Car air purifier

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    See all Car air purifier

    Enjoy always pure air in your car

    Efficiently removes fine particles and toxic gases

    • Fine particles CADR*:10m3/hour
    • Toxic gases CADR*: 10m3/hour
    • Airmid certified SelectFilter
    • Air quality indicator
    Automatic operations and filtration control

    Automatic operations and filtration control

    Focus on driving , thanks to automatic operations and filtration control

    Perfect in-car integration with installation in cup-holder

    Perfect in-car integration with installation in cup-holder

    Including 4m 12V power cable and cup-holder installation accessory, for perfect in-car integration

    Filter replacement indication

    Filter replacement indication

    Filter replacement indication when filter needs to be changed

    3-step LED Indicators show air quality level clearly

    Integrated air-particles sensor indicates current air quality: excellent (blue), fair (yellow), and poor (red), directly on the device.

    Certified SelectFilter removes up to 90% airborne allergens

    Philips unique 3-stage SelectFilter technology is independently tested by Airmid Healthgroup for being able to remove up to 90% airborne allergens including dust mites, mold spores and pollens.

    Cleans your car air in just 13 min

    Boost-mode filtration cleans air quickly at highest speed

    Filters fine particles with a CADR of 10m3/hour

    Philips SelectFilter high efficiency particulate filtration removes fine particles found in car indoor environment with a Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) of 10m3/hour (50% of 0,3µm particles filtration; 3m3 chamber).This includes cigarette smoke, pollens, dust, PM2.5 particles, and airborne virus or bacteria superior to 0,3 micron.

    Neutralizes and eliminates TVOCs with a CADR of 10m3/hr

    Philips unique multi-stage SelectFilter technology includes HESA layer, which decontaminates the air inside your car from harmful gaseous chemicals through a powerful adsorption and oxidation process, with a Clean Air Delivery Rate of 10m3/hr. This includes removal of car exhaust fumes, chemicals emitted by plastic materials and finishes used in car interiors, as well as odor emitting substances e.g. volatile organic compounds (VOCs), toluene, formaldehyde.

    Technical Specifications

    • Marketing specifications

      Expected benefits
      Pure air in your car
      Product highlight
      SlimLine

    • Product description

      Air particle sensor
      Yes
      Air quality indicator (AQI)
      • No
      • Yes
      App enabled
      No
      Automatic On/Off
      Yes
      Color
      Black
      Designation
      GP SlimLine 210
      Filter Lifetime
      350  hour(s)
      Filter replacement indicator
      Yes
      Fragrance dispenser
      No
      Frequency
      50  Hz
      Noise level (dbA)(High)
      • 50
      • 55
      Noise level (dbA)(Low)
      30
      Placement
      • Cupholder
      • Dashboard
      Power
      7  W
      Speed settings
      3 speeds
      Technology
      Car air purifier
      Voltage [V]
      12

    • Performance

      Air cleaning efficiency
      9 min healthy air
      Filtration TVOC
      CADR of 10 m3/hour
      Filtration bacteria/virus
      0.7
      Boost mode
      • No
      • Yes

    • Logistic data

      Quantity in box
      1
      Reference (Order entry)
      GPSL21GPX1
      Ordering code (China) GOC
      27026428
      EAN1 (APR)
      8718696270264

    • Replacement

      Fragrance cartridge
      No
      GoPure clean air system type
      GPSL23GPX1,GPSA33GPX1
      Filter type
      GSF80X80X1

    • Accessories in the box

      Mounting accessories
      • suction cup
      • Cupholder
      power cable length
      4  m

    • Weight and dimensions

      Product weight
      425  g
      Product dimensions (L x W x H)
      176 x 106 x 51  mm
      Box weight (incl. product) (g)
      1006
      Box dimensions (LxWxH)(mm)
      294 x 208 x 84

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