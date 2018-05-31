GPSL21GPX1
Enjoy always pure air in your car
Philips certified SelectFilter filtration technology removes fine particles like PM2,5 with a Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) of 10m3/hour, and toxic gases with a CADR of 10m3/hour, to keep you and your family in good health.See all benefits
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Focus on driving , thanks to automatic operations and filtration control
Including 4m 12V power cable and cup-holder installation accessory, for perfect in-car integration
Filter replacement indication when filter needs to be changed
Integrated air-particles sensor indicates current air quality: excellent (blue), fair (yellow), and poor (red), directly on the device.
Philips unique 3-stage SelectFilter technology is independently tested by Airmid Healthgroup for being able to remove up to 90% airborne allergens including dust mites, mold spores and pollens.
Boost-mode filtration cleans air quickly at highest speed
Philips SelectFilter high efficiency particulate filtration removes fine particles found in car indoor environment with a Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) of 10m3/hour (50% of 0,3µm particles filtration; 3m3 chamber).This includes cigarette smoke, pollens, dust, PM2.5 particles, and airborne virus or bacteria superior to 0,3 micron.
Philips unique multi-stage SelectFilter technology includes HESA layer, which decontaminates the air inside your car from harmful gaseous chemicals through a powerful adsorption and oxidation process, with a Clean Air Delivery Rate of 10m3/hr. This includes removal of car exhaust fumes, chemicals emitted by plastic materials and finishes used in car interiors, as well as odor emitting substances e.g. volatile organic compounds (VOCs), toluene, formaldehyde.
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