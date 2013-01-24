Home
      Good drip filter coffee, easily prepared

      Compact design coffeemaker, holds 10 to 15 cups

      • With glass jug
      • 1000 W
      • Black & metal
      Water level indication for easy filling

      Water level indication for easy filling

      Fill the water tank easily and precisely with the water level indication.

      Drip stop to pour a cup of coffee whenever you like

      Drip stop to pour a cup of coffee whenever you like

      The drip stop allows you to pour a cup of coffee before the full brewing cycle is finished.

      Cable storage for easy placement in your kitchen

      Cable storage for easy placement in your kitchen

      Spare cable can be stored in the cable compartment under the coffee maker. It enables placing the coffee maker nicely in your kitchen.

      LED power switch lights up when the coffee maker is switched

      LED power switch lights up when the coffee maker is switched

      The red light on the switch button illuminates when the coffee maker is switched on.

      Dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning

      Dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning

      The jug and filter holder can be easily cleaned in the dishwasher.

      1.3 L capacity for 10 - 15 cups

      The jug of this coffeemaker will fit 1.3 L coffee, enough for 10 to 15 cups - depending on your cup size.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Included
        Glass jug

      • Design

        Color
        Black & Metal

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • General specifications

        Suitable for
        Ground coffee
        Ease of cleaning & maintenance
        • Dishwasher-safe parts
        • Removable filter holder
        Ease of use and comfort
        • Translucent water tank
        • Water level indication
        • Drip stop

      • Sustainability

        Power consumption brewing
        1000  W

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity water tank
        1.2  L
        Capacity water tank
        10 - 15  cups
        Cord length
        0.8  m
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Brewing time for a jug
        10  min

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (WxDxH)
        220 x 220 x 290  mm
        Weight incl. packaging
        3.14  kg
        Weight of product
        1.42  kg

