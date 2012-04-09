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  • Good drip filter coffee, easily prepared Good drip filter coffee, easily prepared Good drip filter coffee, easily prepared

    Viva Collection Coffee maker

    HD7458/00

    Good drip filter coffee, easily prepared

    Enjoy good filter coffee with this reliable metal Philips coffeemaker in a smart and compact design for easy storage.

    See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Viva Collection Coffee maker

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    See all Drip filter coffee machines

    Good drip filter coffee, easily prepared

    Compact design coffeemaker, holds 10 to 15 cups

    • With glass jug
    • 1000 W
    • Black & metal
    Water level indication for easy filling

    Water level indication for easy filling

    Fill the water tank easily and precisely with the water level indication.

    Drip stop to pour a cup of coffee whenever you like

    Drip stop to pour a cup of coffee whenever you like

    The drip stop allows you to pour a cup of coffee before the full brewing cycle is finished.

    Cable storage for easy placement in your kitchen

    Cable storage for easy placement in your kitchen

    Spare cable can be stored in the cable compartment under the coffee maker. It enables placing the coffee maker nicely in your kitchen.

    LED power switch lights up when the coffee maker is switched

    LED power switch lights up when the coffee maker is switched

    The red light on the switch button illuminates when the coffee maker is switched on.

    Dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning

    Dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning

    The jug and filter holder can be easily cleaned in the dishwasher.

    1.3 L capacity for 10 - 15 cups

    The jug of this coffeemaker will fit 1.3 L coffee, enough for 10 to 15 cups - depending on your cup size.

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      Made in
      China

    • Accessories

      Included
      Glass jug

    • Technical specifications

      Cord length
      0.8  m
      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Frequency
      50/60  Hz
      Capacity water tank
      1.2  l
      Capacity water tank
      10 - 15  cups
      Brewing time for a jug
      10  minute(s)

    • Design

      Color
      Black & Metal

    • Weight and dimensions

      Weight of product
      1.42  kg
      Dimensions of product (WxDxH)
      220 x 220 x 290  mm
      Weight incl. packaging
      3.14  kg

    • General specifications

      Suitable for
      Ground coffee
      Ease of cleaning & maintenance
      • Dishwasher-safe parts
      • Removable filter holder
      Ease of use and comfort
      • Translucent water tank
      • Water level indication
      • Drip stop

    • Sustainability

      Power consumption brewing
      1000  W

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