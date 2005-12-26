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  • Good drip filter coffee, easily prepared Good drip filter coffee, easily prepared Good drip filter coffee, easily prepared

    Daily Collection Coffee maker

    HD7466/20

    Good drip filter coffee, easily prepared

    Reliable and easy to use coffeemaker, which is ideal for people looking for a compact design.

    See all benefits

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    Daily Collection Coffee maker

    Similar products

    See all Drip filter coffee machines

    Good drip filter coffee, easily prepared

    Holds 4 to 6 cups, compact design

    • With glass jug
    • Black
    Translucent water tank

    Translucent water tank

    Translucent water tank shows the water level in the tank.

    LED power switch lights up when the coffee maker is switched

    LED power switch lights up when the coffee maker is switched

    The red light on the switch button illuminates when the coffee maker is switched on.

    Dishwasher-proof parts

    Dishwasher-proof parts

    Dishwasher-proof parts for easy cleaning

    Drip stop to interrupt the brewing whenever you want

    Drip stop to interrupt the brewing whenever you want

    Drip stop to interrupt brewing whenever you want to poor a cup of coffee

    Swing filter holder for easy filling of coffee

    Swing filter holder for easy filling of coffee

    The filter holder is opened by swinging it to the side, which makes the filling of coffee easy. The filter holder is also detachable, for easy cleaning.

    Compact design perfect for 2-7 cups

    Compact design perfect for 2-7 cups

    This coffee maker is especially designed for brewing 2 up to 7 cups of coffee (maximum 0,6 liter). Thanks to its very compact design, this coffee maker takes little place in your kitchen.

    Cable storage

    Cable storage

    Storing the cable under the coffeemaker will avoid cable clutter for a clean kitchen work top.

    Technical Specifications

    • Design specifications

      Color(s)
      Black
      Bowl, cover, pusher
      Plastic (polypropylene), glass jug

    • Accessories

      Jug
      HD7980/70 (white), HD7980/20 (black)

    • Technical specifications

      Power
      650  W
      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Cord length
      85  cm
      Frequency
      50/60  Hz
      Brewing time
      9  minute(s)

    • Weight and dimensions

      Product dimensions (L x D x H)
      195 x 195 x 240  mm
      Product weight
      1.18  kg
      Water tank capacity
      0.6  l
      Packaging weight
      1.62  kg
      Max capacity in cups of coffee
      4 to 7 cups

    • General specifications

      Cord storage
      Yes
      Non slip feet
      Yes
      Drip-stop
      Yes
      Translucent water tank
      Yes
      Illuminated power switch
      Yes
      Detachable filter holder
      Yes
      Dishwasher proof swing filter and jug
      Yes

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