Daily Collection

Coffee maker

HD7466/20
1 Awards
  • Good drip filter coffee, easily prepared Good drip filter coffee, easily prepared Good drip filter coffee, easily prepared
    Daily Collection Coffee maker

    HD7466/20
    1 Awards

    Good drip filter coffee, easily prepared

    Reliable and easy to use coffeemaker, which is ideal for people looking for a compact design. See all benefits

    Daily Collection Coffee maker

    Daily Collection Coffee maker

      Good drip filter coffee, easily prepared

      Holds 4 to 6 cups, compact design

      • With glass jug
      • Black
      Translucent water tank

      Translucent water tank

      Translucent water tank shows the water level in the tank.

      LED power switch lights up when the coffee maker is switched

      LED power switch lights up when the coffee maker is switched

      The red light on the switch button illuminates when the coffee maker is switched on.

      Dishwasher-proof parts

      Dishwasher-proof parts

      Dishwasher-proof parts for easy cleaning

      Drip stop to interrupt the brewing whenever you want

      Drip stop to interrupt the brewing whenever you want

      Drip stop to interrupt brewing whenever you want to poor a cup of coffee

      Swing filter holder for easy filling of coffee

      Swing filter holder for easy filling of coffee

      The filter holder is opened by swinging it to the side, which makes the filling of coffee easy. The filter holder is also detachable, for easy cleaning.

      Compact design perfect for 2-7 cups

      Compact design perfect for 2-7 cups

      This coffee maker is especially designed for brewing 2 up to 7 cups of coffee (maximum 0,6 liter). Thanks to its very compact design, this coffee maker takes little place in your kitchen.

      Cable storage

      Cable storage

      Storing the cable under the coffeemaker will avoid cable clutter for a clean kitchen work top.

      Technical Specifications

      • Weight and dimensions

        Max capacity in cups of coffee
        4 to 7 cups
        Packaging weight
        1.62 kg
        Product weight
        1.18 kg
        Product dimensions (L x D x H)
        195 x 195 x 240 mm
        Water tank capacity
        0.6 L

      • Technical specifications

        Brewing time
        9 minute(s)
        Cord length
        85 cm
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Power
        650 W

      • General specifications

        Drip-stop
        Yes
        Illuminated power switch
        Yes
        Dishwasher proof swing filter and jug
        Yes
        Non slip feet
        Yes
        Detachable filter holder
        Yes
        Cord storage
        Yes
        Translucent water tank
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Jug
        HD7980/70 (white), HD7980/20 (black)

      • Design specifications

        Color(s)
        Black
        Bowl, cover, pusher
        Plastic (polypropylene), glass jug

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

