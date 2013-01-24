Change and mix beans to your taste!
This very compact Grind & Brew coffee maker with grinder comes with a modern design and a unique brewing control knob to easily set your preferences for great tasting coffee. See all benefits
This smart nozzle inside the jug circulates the inflowing coffee evenly through the jug for an optimal and consistent aroma, from the first to the last cup.
To have the delicious taste of freshly ground coffee, fresh coffee beans are grinded before brewing. This coffee maker has conical burr grinders to have the optimal grind size, which ensures the best taste.
With the duo-container you can store two types of fresh beans. This allows you to enjoy a wider variety of coffee beans.
Adjust the intensity of your coffee from mild, medium or intense coffee.
Thanks to the LCD display and unique brewing knob, you can easily select the coffee settings you prefer, for instance the number of cups, coffee strenght and timer.
You can also use ground coffee instead of coffee beans. The grind-off function disables the grinder and you can simply fill ground coffee into the filter.
Personalize the coffee taste, by choosing between 9 grind size options. Select a fine grind for a stronger coffee taste or coarse grind for a lighter, smooth filter coffee
Wake up with the smell of fresh coffee thanks to the timer. Prepare your coffee maker, set the time, and a fresh jug of coffee is brewed at the time you desire.
Fill the water tank easily and precisely with the water level indication.
The drip stop allows you to pour a cup of coffee before the full brewing cycle is finished.
Personalize the coffee taste, by choosing between 3 grind options. Select a fine grind for a stronger coffee taste or coarse grind for a lighter, smooth filter coffee.
Enjoy a variety of 3 types of coffee blends, by selecting which beans to be used for brewing the coffee. You can choose between the two types of coffee beans, or create your own blend, by mixing them together.
The filter holder is opened by swinging it to the side, which makes the filling of coffee easy. The filter holder is also detachable, for easy cleaning.
