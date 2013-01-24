Home
Grind & Brew

Coffee maker

HD7762/00
1 Awards
    This very compact Grind & Brew coffee maker with grinder comes with a modern design and a unique brewing control knob to easily set your preferences for great tasting coffee.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: HKD1,698.00

      The only Grind & Brew with two bean containers

      • With glass jug
      • Integrated coffee grinder
      • Black & metal
      • With timer
      Aroma twister circulates the coffee for an optimal taste

      This smart nozzle inside the jug circulates the inflowing coffee evenly through the jug for an optimal and consistent aroma, from the first to the last cup.

      Integrated bean grinder for freshly ground coffee

      To have the delicious taste of freshly ground coffee, fresh coffee beans are grinded before brewing. This coffee maker has conical burr grinders to have the optimal grind size, which ensures the best taste.

      Fresh bean duo-container for more variety

      With the duo-container you can store two types of fresh beans. This allows you to enjoy a wider variety of coffee beans.

      Strength select for adjusting the intensity of your coffee

      Adjust the intensity of your coffee from mild, medium or intense coffee.

      Select easily the coffee settings with the LCD display

      Thanks to the LCD display and unique brewing knob, you can easily select the coffee settings you prefer, for instance the number of cups, coffee strenght and timer.

      Grind-off function for using ground coffee

      You can also use ground coffee instead of coffee beans. The grind-off function disables the grinder and you can simply fill ground coffee into the filter.

      Adjustable keep-warm time from 30 minutes to 2 hours

      Personalize the coffee taste, by choosing between 9 grind size options. Select a fine grind for a stronger coffee taste or coarse grind for a lighter, smooth filter coffee

      Timer to wake up with the smell of fresh coffee

      Wake up with the smell of fresh coffee thanks to the timer. Prepare your coffee maker, set the time, and a fresh jug of coffee is brewed at the time you desire.

      Water level indication for easy filling

      Fill the water tank easily and precisely with the water level indication.

      Drip stop to pour a cup of coffee whenever you like

      The drip stop allows you to pour a cup of coffee before the full brewing cycle is finished.

      Grind selector knob for setting your favorite taste

      Personalize the coffee taste, by choosing between 3 grind options. Select a fine grind for a stronger coffee taste or coarse grind for a lighter, smooth filter coffee.

      Bean selector for choosing between 3 types of coffee blends

      Enjoy a variety of 3 types of coffee blends, by selecting which beans to be used for brewing the coffee. You can choose between the two types of coffee beans, or create your own blend, by mixing them together.

      Swing filter holder for easy filling of coffee

      The filter holder is opened by swinging it to the side, which makes the filling of coffee easy. The filter holder is also detachable, for easy cleaning.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Included
        Glass jug

      • Sustainability

        Power consumption brewing
        1000  W

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (WxDxH)
        212 x 277 x 440  mm
        Weight incl. packaging
        6.2  kg
        Weight of product
        4.6  kg

      • Design

        Color
        • Black
        • Silver

      • Technical specifications

        Water boilers
        0
        Voltage
        230  V
        Frequency
        50  Hz
        Brewing time for a jug
        10  min
        Capacity water tank
        8 - 12  cups
        Capacity water tank
        1.2  L
        Coffee temperature
        80 - 85  degree
        Cord length
        0.85  m
        Pump pressure
        No pump  bar

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • Finishing

        Material water tank
        Plastic
        Material of main body
        Stainless steel & plastic

      • General specifications

        Coffee drinks
        Drip filter coffee
        Suitable for
        Whole coffee beans, ground coffee powder
        Customizing per drink
        Adjustable coffee strength
        Ease of cleaning & maintenance
        • Dishwasher-safe parts
        • Removable filter holder
        Ease of use and comfort
        • 2 bean containers
        • Automatic shut-off
        • Display
        • Drip stop
        • Water level indication
        Grinder settings
        3
        Type of display
        LCD

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes

          Awards

          Discover

