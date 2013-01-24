Home
Saeco

Automatic espresso machine

HD8745
Saeco
    -{discount-value}

    Taste the aroma of your favorite fresh beans

    Xsmall the smallest member of the bean-to-cup family combines design and functionality. Preparing an excellent espresso is done with one push of a button - your favorite beans are freshly ground for intense aroma.

    Taste the aroma of your favorite fresh beans

    Xsmall the smallest member of the bean-to-cup family combines design and functionality. Preparing an excellent espresso is done with one push of a button - your favorite beans are freshly ground for intense aroma.

      Your favorite beans are always freshly ground so their entire aroma is captured in every cup. This way Philips-Saeco bean Saeco bean-to-cup espresso machines deliver excellent and fresh coffee enjoyment day after day.

      Adjustable ceramic grinders

      Adjustable ceramic grinders

      Whole beans are freshly ground for every cup by ceramic grinders, always preserving their full aroma and never overheating the coffee.

      Automatic coffee circuit cleaning

      Automatic coffee circuit cleaning

      This feature makes sure that each and every coffee is as fresh as possible: Before going into and when returning from stand-by mode, the machine automatically cleans its coffee circuit.

      Pannarello to froth milk as you like

      Pannarello to froth milk as you like

      With the pannarello you can froth your milk exactly according to your preferences. Just dip the pannarello in the milk, while slowly stirring the milk with a rotary movement. Froth the milk as long as you want for more or less foamy mikfroth.

      Removable brewing group

      Removable brewing group

      The brewing group is at the heart of every fully automatic coffee machine and it should always be kept clean. A task that doesn’t get any more convenient than with a Saeco: remove, rinse and re-insert – finished.

      Small and energy efficient

      Small and energy efficient

      Small size and frontal access to all functionalities make sure that the Xsmall fits in every kitchen. And thanks to its efficiency (Class A according to Swiss regulation) and auto shutdown it’s very kind to the environment.

      Ergonomic in day-by-day operations

      Ergonomic in day-by-day operations

      Philips-Saeco is a synonym for convenience: refilling beans or water, emptying the coffee-dump box or the drip tray, all compartments are directly accessible.

      Technical Specifications

      • Perfect Expresso

        Espresso technology
        Aroma-system: pre-brewing

      • Easy to use

        Cleaning and maintenance
        • Automatic coffee circuit rinse
        • Descaling cycle
        Usage
        • Removable brewing group
        • Removable watertank

      • Technical data

        Boiler
        Stainless steel
        Frequency
        50  Hz
        Power
        1400  W
        Voltage
        230  V
        Pump Pressure
        15  bar

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions
        295x325x420  mm
        Coffee bean capacity
        180  gr
        Dump box capacity
        8  servings
        Water tank capacity
        1  l

