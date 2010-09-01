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  • Taste the aroma of your favorite coffee beans
  • Taste the aroma of your favorite coffee beans
  • Taste the aroma of your favorite coffee beans
  • Taste the aroma of your favorite coffee beans
  • Taste the aroma of your favorite coffee beans
  • Taste the aroma of your favorite coffee beans
  • Taste the aroma of your favorite coffee beans
  • Taste the aroma of your favorite coffee beans
  • Taste the aroma of your favorite coffee beans
  • Taste the aroma of your favorite coffee beans
  • Taste the aroma of your favorite coffee beans
  • Taste the aroma of your favorite coffee beans

Discontinued

Philips Saeco XsmallSuper-automatic espresso machine

HD8745/01

Taste the aroma of your favorite coffee beans

Whatever coffee you wish to try next, the Saeco Xsmall will grind the beans fresh on the spot at the touch of a button. It comes equipped with a steam pipe to add a touch of milk froth pleasure to all your fresh coffee drinks.

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one touch bean to cup espresso

Taste the aroma of your favorite coffee beans

  • Brews 2 coffee varieties

  • Classic Milk Frother

  • Silver

  • 5 step adjustable grinder

Coffee without burnt taste thanks to 100% ceramic grinders

Coffee without burnt taste thanks to 100% ceramic grinders

This espresso machine is equipped 100% ceramic grinders. Saeco uses ceramic grinders because of their consistent grind without overheating the coffee bean for an impeccable espresso. Ceramic also ensures long-lasting performance and a totally silent operation.

Save your favorite coffee length

Save your favorite coffee length

You will always get a perfect cup of espresso brewed according to your personal preference thanks to our memo function which allows you to adjust the coffee length to suit your taste. Enjoy a superb coffee drink with just the press of a button.

Delicious milk froth thanks to the classic milk frother

Delicious milk froth thanks to the classic milk frother

This Saeco espresso machine comes with the classic milk frother that baristas call a “Pannarello”. It dispenses steam and is immersed in milk to prepare gorgeous milk foam. Unleash your inner barista by preparing your delicious milk specialties the traditional way!

Technical Specifications

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