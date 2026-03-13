Philips Saeco Xsmall Super-automatic espresso machine
Discontinued
Support
HD8745/01
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Eco passport Philips Xsmall Super-automatic espresso machine
User Manual Philips Xsmall Super-automatic espresso machine
My Saeco/Philips espresso machine does not grind the coffee beans
My Philips/Saeco espresso machine's coffee pucks are watery.
Coffee temperature of my Philips Espresso Machine is not warm enough
My Philips Espresso Machine does not turn on
My Saeco espresso machine stopped working and lights are flashing