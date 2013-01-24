Home
Philips Saeco

Automatic espresso machine

HD8837/01
Saeco
    Philips Saeco Automatic espresso machine HD8837/01

    HD8837/01
    Live the pleasure of Italian espresso at home

    Syntia is the perfect synthesis of compactness, performance, design and high end materials - everything for your italian espresso enjoyment at a single touch

      Live the pleasure of Italian espresso at home

      Compact and stylish bean-to-cup system

      • Stainless steel
      One touch espresso and long coffee

      One touch espresso and long coffee

      Whether you want to enjoy a an espresso or a long coffee - your favorites are accessible with a touch of a button

      Adjustable ceramic grinders

      Adjustable ceramic grinders

      Whole beans are freshly ground for every cup by ceramic grinders, always preserving their full aroma and never overheating the coffee.

      Removable brewing group

      Removable brewing group

      The brewing group is at the heart of every fully automatic coffee machine and it should always be kept clean. A task that doesn’t get any more convenient than with a Saeco: remove, rinse and re-insert – finished.

      Automatic cleaning and de-scaling

      Automatic cleaning and de-scaling

      Easy to use includes easy maintainance: Thanks to the automatic cleaning and de-scaling cycles, you are guaranteed perfect enjoyment every day and maximum longevity for your machine.

      Self explanatory color coded user interface

      Self explanatory color coded user interface

      Enjoy direct and clear interaction thanks to the self-explanatory icons display. For maximum convenience the icons are colored according to the thrafflic light colors: Red requires action, Yellow means the machine is "busy" (like heating up). Green is ready to use.

      Adjust coffee length, temperature, strength

      Adjust coffee length, temperature, strength

      Philips Saeco machines offer you the possibility to customize the coffee exactly the way you like it – from the most intense espresso to a mild cup of long coffee.

      Compact and stylish

      Compact and stylish

      Compact and stylish the Syntia is designed to delight both your palate and your eyes - the perfect fit for a modern kitchen.

      Ergonomic in day-by-day operations

      Ergonomic in day-by-day operations

      Philips-Saeco is a synonym for convenience: refilling beans or water, emptying the coffee-dump box or the drip tray, all compartments are directly accessible.

      Technical Specifications

      • Perfect Expresso

        Espresso technology
        • Saeco adapting system
        • Aroma-system: pre-brewing

      • Multi-Beverage

        Milk Variations
        Pannarello: milk frothing

      • Easy to use

        Cleaning and maintenance
        Automatic coffee circuit rinse
        Usage
        • Adjustable coffee dispenser
        • Bypass for grinded coffee
        • Frontal access to all function
        • Rapid steam
        • Removable brewing group
        • Removable watertank

      • Technical data

        Boiler
        Stainless steel
        Frequency
        50  Hz
        Power
        1400  W
        Voltage
        230  V
        Pump Pressure
        15  bar

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions
        256x315x415  mm
        Coffee bean capacity
        250  gr
        Dump box capacity
        8  servings
        Water tank capacity
        1.2  l

