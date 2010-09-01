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  • Perfect, hot, clean.
  • Perfect, hot, clean.
  • Perfect, hot, clean.
  • Perfect, hot, clean.
  • Perfect, hot, clean.
  • Perfect, hot, clean.
  • Perfect, hot, clean.
  • Perfect, hot, clean.
  • Perfect, hot, clean.
  • Perfect, hot, clean.

Discontinued

Philips Saeco ExpreliaSuper-automatic espresso machine

HD8854/01

Perfect, hot, clean.

The Saeco Exprelia coffee machine is always ready to serve your favorite coffee. What ever you'd like, it's done with a touch of a button, thanks to immediate beverage selection interface and the coffee machine's double boiler.

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That's the premium milk froth experience

Perfect, hot, clean.

  • Integrated milk jug & frother

  • Stainless steel

  • 5 step adjustable grinder

Coffee without burnt taste thanks to 100% ceramic grinders

Coffee without burnt taste thanks to 100% ceramic grinders

This espresso machine is equipped 100% ceramic grinders. Saeco uses ceramic grinders because of their consistent grind without overheating the coffee bean for an impeccable espresso. Ceramic also ensures long-lasting performance and a totally silent operation.

Play with the coffee's richness with our adjustable grinders

Play with the coffee's richness with our adjustable grinders

Different coffee blends require different levels of granularity for the full flavor to unfold. The grind granularity of this espresso machine can be adjusted in 8 settings, from the finest grind, for a full bodied espresso, to the coarsest, for a lighter coffee.

Save your favorite coffee settings

Save your favorite coffee settings

You will always get a perfect cup of espresso brewed just for you, according to your personal preference, thanks to our innovative memo function to adjust the coffee length, strength and temperature. Enjoy a superb coffee drink in your favorite cup with just the press of a button.

Technical Specifications

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