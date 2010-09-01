Discontinued
HD8854/01
Perfect, hot, clean.
The Saeco Exprelia coffee machine is always ready to serve your favorite coffee. What ever you'd like, it's done with a touch of a button, thanks to immediate beverage selection interface and the coffee machine's double boiler.
Integrated milk jug & frother
Stainless steel
5 step adjustable grinder
This espresso machine is equipped 100% ceramic grinders. Saeco uses ceramic grinders because of their consistent grind without overheating the coffee bean for an impeccable espresso. Ceramic also ensures long-lasting performance and a totally silent operation.
Different coffee blends require different levels of granularity for the full flavor to unfold. The grind granularity of this espresso machine can be adjusted in 8 settings, from the finest grind, for a full bodied espresso, to the coarsest, for a lighter coffee.
You will always get a perfect cup of espresso brewed just for you, according to your personal preference, thanks to our innovative memo function to adjust the coffee length, strength and temperature. Enjoy a superb coffee drink in your favorite cup with just the press of a button.