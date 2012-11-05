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  • Perfect, hot, clean.
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  • Perfect, hot, clean.
  • Perfect, hot, clean.
  • Perfect, hot, clean.
  • Perfect, hot, clean.
  • Perfect, hot, clean.
  • Perfect, hot, clean.
  • Perfect, hot, clean.
  • Perfect, hot, clean.
  • Perfect, hot, clean.
  • Perfect, hot, clean.
  • Perfect, hot, clean.
  • Perfect, hot, clean.
  • Perfect, hot, clean.
  • Perfect, hot, clean.
  • Perfect, hot, clean.
  • Perfect, hot, clean.
  • Perfect, hot, clean.
  • Perfect, hot, clean.
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  • Perfect, hot, clean.

Discontinued

Saeco Exprelia EvoSuper-automatic espresso machine

HD8857/01

Perfect, hot, clean.

Only the Saeco Exprelia EVO espresso machine delivers the ultimate milk experience thanks to the new H2 Technology Milk Carafe and the full bean to cup customization

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That's the premium milk froth experience

Perfect, hot, clean.

  • Brews 7 coffee varieties

  • Integrated milk jug & frother

  • Stainless steel

  • 5 step adjustable grinder

Cutting-edge design with stainless steel finish

Cutting-edge design with stainless steel finish

The cutting-edge design of your Saeco espresso machine is rounded off by the stainless steel finish. The stainless steel provides a high quality look and will be a highlight on your kitchen counter tops. It also gives greater resistance for a long-lasting performance.

Coffee without burnt taste thanks to 100% ceramic grinders

Coffee without burnt taste thanks to 100% ceramic grinders

This espresso machine is equipped 100% ceramic grinders. Saeco uses ceramic grinders because of their consistent grind without overheating the coffee bean for an impeccable espresso. Ceramic also ensures long-lasting performance and a totally silent operation.

Perfect froth thanks to the dual chamber milk carafe

Perfect froth thanks to the dual chamber milk carafe

Enjoy your milk specialties fully automated with the patented milk carafe with dual chamber technology. Simply pour milk into the carafe, plug it into the machine and select your coffee drink. With the dual chamber technology you will always enjoy professional coffee drinks with dense, long-lasting milk froth at the ideal temperature from a constant splash-free flow of milk.

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