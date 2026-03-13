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Saeco Exprelia Evo Super-automatic espresso machine

Discontinued

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Saeco Exprelia EvoSuper-automatic espresso machine

HD8857/01

Saeco Exprelia Evo Super-automatic espresso machine

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

Quick start guide Philips Exprelia Evo Super-automatic espresso machine

  • PDF file, 6.6 MB
  • 13 March 2026

EU Declaration of conformity Philips Exprelia Evo Super-automatic espresso machine HD8857/01

  • PDF file, 947.3 kB
  • 13 March 2026

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