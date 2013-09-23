Discontinued
HD8966/08
Enjoy a unique variety of 18 one touch specialties
After 28 years Saeco has re-invented the bean-to-cup experience, crafting the new GranBaristo. A sleek espresso machine with a set of revolutionary technologies that brews quicker, hotter, offers more variety and streamlines maintenance
Integrated milk jug & frother
Steel White
This espresso machine is equipped 100% ceramic grinders. Saeco uses ceramic grinders because of their consistent grind without overheating the coffee bean for an impeccable espresso. Ceramic also ensures long-lasting performance and a totally silent operation.
You can now change beans with only one click thanks to the patented exchangeable bean container. Enjoy the convenience of quickly changing the beans blend and find the perfect fit for every taste preference and moment of the day.
Enjoy your milk specialties fully automated with the new patented milk carafe with dual chamber technology. Simply pour milk into the carafe, plug it into the machine and select your coffee drink. With the dual chamber technology you will always enjoy professional coffee drink with dense, long-lasting milk froth at the ideal temperature from a constant splash-free flow of milk.