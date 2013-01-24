Home
Saeco GranBaristo

Super-automatic espresso machine

HD8966/08
Saeco
Saeco
    After 28 years Saeco has re-invented the bean-to-cup experience, crafting the new GranBaristo. A sleek espresso machine with a set of revolutionary technologies that brews quicker, hotter, offers more variety and streamlines maintenance

      Enjoy a unique variety of 18 one touch specialties

      With the first one-finger removable brewing group

      • Integrated milk jug & frother
      • Steel White
      Coffee without burnt taste thanks to 100% ceramic grinders

      Coffee without burnt taste thanks to 100% ceramic grinders

      This espresso machine is equipped 100% ceramic grinders. Saeco uses ceramic grinders because of their consistent grind without overheating the coffee bean for an impeccable espresso. Ceramic also ensures long-lasting performance and a totally silent operation.

      Experiment with flavors thanks to the coffee bean switcher

      Experiment with flavors thanks to the coffee bean switcher

      You can now change beans with only one click thanks to the patented exchangeable bean container. Enjoy the convenience of quickly changing the beans blend and find the perfect fit for every taste preference and moment of the day.

      Perfect froth thanks to the dual chamber milk carafe

      Perfect froth thanks to the dual chamber milk carafe

      Enjoy your milk specialties fully automated with the new patented milk carafe with dual chamber technology. Simply pour milk into the carafe, plug it into the machine and select your coffee drink. With the dual chamber technology you will always enjoy professional coffee drink with dense, long-lasting milk froth at the ideal temperature from a constant splash-free flow of milk.

      Easy cleaning thanks to dishwasher-safe parts

      Easy cleaning thanks to dishwasher-safe parts

      For your convenience, you can put the Saeco’s drip tray and milk frother or milk carafe in the dishwasher. This will save time and ensure a hygienic cleaning.

      Variety of 18 different delicious special drinks

      Variety of 18 different delicious special drinks

      From a creamy cappuccino to a regular coffee, savor a world of 18 different drinks due to Saeco’s VariPresso brewing group chamber. It will automatically adjust the pressure, adapting to suit many types of coffee extraction for a great coffee variety at home.

      Perfect coffee in no time thanks to the thermo-speed boiler

      Perfect coffee in no time thanks to the thermo-speed boiler

      Enjoy perfectly hot, professional-quality coffee without the wait, thanks to our new, powerful boiler with the Saeco Thermo-speed technology. The Thermo-speed technology will flash-heat the coffee circuit when the machine is turned on and prevent the heat loss ensuring perfect, hot coffee from the very first cup.

      No-fuss coffee experience thanks to low water consumption

      No-fuss coffee experience thanks to low water consumption

      This new cutting-edge brewing group in this espresso machine was designed to reduce water consumption for its rinse cycle by up to 80%. This means you can now prepare more coffee drinks without having to refill the water tank.

      Keep a clean machine with just a single finger

      Keep a clean machine with just a single finger

      The brewing group, a Saeco invention, is the heart of our espresso machines, ensuring full automation. The Saeco GranBaristo is the only fully automatic espresso machine to offer a revolutionary new brewing group that can be removed using just one finger, making cleaning even more simple.

      Personalize your coffee in 6 user profiles

      Personalize your coffee in 6 user profiles

      This Saeco espresso machine comes with 6 customizable profiles that memorize your personal preference for different coffee drinks. This makes it very easy to get a perfect tailor-made cup of coffee although you are not the only one using the machine.

      Play with the coffee's richness with our adjustable grinders

      Play with the coffee's richness with our adjustable grinders

      Different coffee blends require different levels of granularity for the full flavor to unfold. The grind granularity of this espresso machine can be adjusted in 5 settings, from the finest grind, for a full bodied espresso, to the coarsest, for a lighter coffee.

      Always a clean machine thanks to auto-clean and descaling

      Always a clean machine thanks to auto-clean and descaling

      Saeco designed this espresso machine to automatically clean its coffee circuit with water upon starting up or switching off of the machine, this delivers a great, fresh taste with each cup of coffee. Regular descaling prolongs your espresso machine’s life. This machine will not only prompt when descaling is needed, the automated descaling process will start on your machine and guides you with clear on-screen messages when you have to intervene. Descaling has never been so easy!

      Technical Specifications

      • Perfect Espresso

        Espresso technology
        Aroma-system: pre-brewing

      • Multi-Beverage

        Milk Variations
        • Integrated auto milk function
        • Milk quantity selector
        • Removable milk carafe

      • Easy to use

        Usage
        • Adjustable coffee dispenser
        • Bypass for grinded coffee
        • Cup holding surface
        • Removable brewing group
        • Removable watertank

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product dimensions (L x D x H)
        205 x 460 x 360  mm
        Coffee bean capacity
        270  gr
        Waste container capacity
        up to 20  servings
        Milk carafe capacity
        0.5  L
        Water tank capacity
        1.7  L
        Maximum cup height
        165  mm
        Product weight
        13  kg

      • Design

        Colour
        Stainless Steel + White
        Materials and finishing
        Stainless Steel and ABS Thermoplastic

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        Italy

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Water pressure in pump
        15 bar (perfect espresso)
        Supported coffee types
        • Ground coffee
        • Whole coffee beans
        Country of origin
        • Made in Italy
        • Designed in Italy
        Removable brewing group
        Yes
        Cord length
        80  cm
        Boiler material
        Stainless steel (Inox)
        Frequency
        50  Hz
        Power
        1900  W
        Voltage
        240  V
        Number of water boilers
        1 boiler

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

