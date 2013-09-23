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  • Enjoy a unique variety of 18 one touch specialties
  • Enjoy a unique variety of 18 one touch specialties
  • Enjoy a unique variety of 18 one touch specialties
  • Enjoy a unique variety of 18 one touch specialties
  • Enjoy a unique variety of 18 one touch specialties
  • Enjoy a unique variety of 18 one touch specialties
  • Enjoy a unique variety of 18 one touch specialties
  • Enjoy a unique variety of 18 one touch specialties
  • Enjoy a unique variety of 18 one touch specialties
  • Enjoy a unique variety of 18 one touch specialties
  • Enjoy a unique variety of 18 one touch specialties
  • Enjoy a unique variety of 18 one touch specialties
  • Enjoy a unique variety of 18 one touch specialties
  • Enjoy a unique variety of 18 one touch specialties
  • Enjoy a unique variety of 18 one touch specialties
  • Enjoy a unique variety of 18 one touch specialties
  • Enjoy a unique variety of 18 one touch specialties
  • Enjoy a unique variety of 18 one touch specialties
  • Enjoy a unique variety of 18 one touch specialties
  • Enjoy a unique variety of 18 one touch specialties
  • Enjoy a unique variety of 18 one touch specialties
  • Enjoy a unique variety of 18 one touch specialties
  • Enjoy a unique variety of 18 one touch specialties
  • Enjoy a unique variety of 18 one touch specialties
  • Enjoy a unique variety of 18 one touch specialties
  • Enjoy a unique variety of 18 one touch specialties

Discontinued

Saeco GranBaristoSuper-automatic espresso machine

HD8966/08

Enjoy a unique variety of 18 one touch specialties

After 28 years Saeco has re-invented the bean-to-cup experience, crafting the new GranBaristo. A sleek espresso machine with a set of revolutionary technologies that brews quicker, hotter, offers more variety and streamlines maintenance

See all benefits

With the first one-finger removable brewing group

Enjoy a unique variety of 18 one touch specialties

  • Integrated milk jug & frother

  • Steel White

Coffee without burnt taste thanks to 100% ceramic grinders

Coffee without burnt taste thanks to 100% ceramic grinders

This espresso machine is equipped 100% ceramic grinders. Saeco uses ceramic grinders because of their consistent grind without overheating the coffee bean for an impeccable espresso. Ceramic also ensures long-lasting performance and a totally silent operation.

Experiment with flavors thanks to the coffee bean switcher

Experiment with flavors thanks to the coffee bean switcher

You can now change beans with only one click thanks to the patented exchangeable bean container. Enjoy the convenience of quickly changing the beans blend and find the perfect fit for every taste preference and moment of the day.

Perfect froth thanks to the dual chamber milk carafe

Perfect froth thanks to the dual chamber milk carafe

Enjoy your milk specialties fully automated with the new patented milk carafe with dual chamber technology. Simply pour milk into the carafe, plug it into the machine and select your coffee drink. With the dual chamber technology you will always enjoy professional coffee drink with dense, long-lasting milk froth at the ideal temperature from a constant splash-free flow of milk.

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