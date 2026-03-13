Coffee
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Saeco GranBaristo Super-automatic espresso machine
Discontinued
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HD8966/08
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EU Declaration of conformity Philips GranBaristo Super-automatic espresso machine HD8966/08
User Manual Philips GranBaristo Super-automatic espresso machine - English
Espresso machine descaler
My Philips Espresso Machine does not turn on
My Saeco GranBaristo indicates "max brew group"
My Saeco/Philips espresso machine does not grind the coffee beans
My Philips/Saeco espresso machine's coffee pucks are watery.
I see an error code on my Philips Espresso Machine
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