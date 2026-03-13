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Saeco GranBaristo Super-automatic espresso machine

Discontinued

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Saeco GranBaristoSuper-automatic espresso machine

HD8966/08

Saeco GranBaristo Super-automatic espresso machine

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

EU Declaration of conformity Philips GranBaristo Super-automatic espresso machine HD8966/08

  • PDF file, 284 kB
  • 13 March 2026

User Manual Philips GranBaristo Super-automatic espresso machine - English

  • PDF file, 5.9 MB
  • 13 March 2026

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