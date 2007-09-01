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  • Save space and effort
  • Save space and effort
  • Save space and effort
  • Save space and effort
  • Save space and effort
  • Save space and effort
  • Save space and effort
  • Save space and effort
  • Save space and effort
  • Save space and effort
  • Save space and effort
  • Save space and effort
  • Save space and effort
  • Save space and effort

Discontinued

Daily CollectionFood processor

HR7625/70

Save space and effort

Save space, effort and time with the vertical-design Philips food processor HR7625/70. It’s extremely powerful and superbly multi-functional so you can finish any preparation task in seconds! Including a blender.

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Ultra-compact food processor with blender

Save space and effort

  • 500 W

  • Compact 2 in 1 setup

  • 2 L bowl

All accessories fit in the bowl for compact storage

All accessories fit in the bowl for compact storage

Microstore allows you to store all your accessories inside the bowl for easy and compact storage.

2 speeds and pulse

2 speeds and pulse

The Philips food processor has two speed settings to match hard or soft ingredients. Plus, a pulse funtion for chopping garlic or crushing ice for example.

500 Watt motor to handle large quantities and heavy kneading

500 Watt motor to handle large quantities and heavy kneading

With the 500W motor plus 2 speed settings and pulse button you can pick the right speed for optimal results

Technical Specifications

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