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  • Better plaque removal* Better plaque removal* Better plaque removal*

    Philips Sonicare PowerUp Sonic electric toothbrush

    HX3110/00

    Better plaque removal*

    This Sonicare electric toothbrush is designed to be as easy to use as a manual toothbrush, but removes more plaque.

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    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: HKD388.00

    Philips Sonicare PowerUp Sonic electric toothbrush

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    Better plaque removal*

    *than a manual toothbrush

    • 1 mode
    • 1 brush head
    Sonic Technology

    Sonic Technology

    More strokes in 1 day than your manual toothbrush in a month. Over 15,000 brush strokes per minute.

    Easy to Use

    Easy to Use

    Slim, ergonomic handle is designed to be as easy to use as a manual toothbrush.

    Helps reduce cavities

    Helps reduce cavities

    Brushing twice a day every day helps reduce cavities

    Clinically proven safe and gentle

    Clinically proven safe and gentle

    Philips Sonicare is a gentle electric toothbrush for braces (brush heads wear out sooner when used on braces), and is safe for dental restorations (fillings, crowns, veneers) and periodontal pockets, too.

    Removes more plaque than a manual toothbrush.

    Removes more plaque than a manual toothbrush.

    Removes more plaque than a manual toothbrush.

    Familiar brushing motion - like a manual toothbrush

    Familiar brushing motion - like a manual toothbrush

    Familiar brushing motion and brush head shape of a manual toothbrush, but with the cleaning power of over 15,000 strokes per minute.

    Philips Sonicare toothbrush helps whiten teeth

    Philips Sonicare toothbrush helps whiten teeth

    This Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush helps to remove and reduce stains on your teeth for a brighter smile.

    Technical Specifications

    • Power

      Voltage
      110-220 V

    • Technical specifications

      Battery
      Rechargeable
      Battery type
      NiMH

    • Design and finishing

      Color
      Spearmint Green

    • Service

      Warranty
      2-year limited warranty

    • Ease of use

      Brush head system
      Easy click-on brush heads
      Handle
      • Slim ergonomic design
      • Rubber grip for easy handling
      Battery Life
      Up to 2 weeks

    • Items included

      Handles
      1 PowerUp
      Brush heads
      1 ProResults standard
      Charger
      1

    • Cleaning performance

      Health benefits
      Helps improve gum health
      Performance
      Removes more plaque
      Whitening benefits
      Helps whiten teeth
      Timer
      SmarTimer
      Speed
      Up to 15,000 brush strokes/min

    • Modes

      Clean
      For exceptional everyday clean

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    Accessories for this product

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    • Sonicare ProResults Compact sonic toothbrush heads

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    • Sonicare ProResults Compact sonic toothbrush heads

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    • Sonicare ProResults Compact sonic toothbrush heads

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    • Sonicare ProResults Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX6013/02

    • Sonicare ProResults Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX6011/05

    • Sonicare ProResults Standard sonic toothbrush heads

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