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  • Helps kids prevent cavities Helps kids prevent cavities Helps kids prevent cavities

    Philips Sonicare For Kids Design a Pet Edition Power toothbrush

    HX3603/01

    Helps kids prevent cavities

    Help build healthy brushing habits with Sonicare for Kids. It’s safe and gentle on growing teeth and gums, and helps prevent cavities. Our special Design a Pet edition comes with fun stickers for kids to make it their own.

    See all benefits

    Philips Sonicare For Kids Design a Pet Edition Power toothbrush

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    See all Sonicare for kids

    Helps kids prevent cavities

    A fun way to build lifetime, healthy habits

    • Sonicare technology
    • Customizable stickers
    • Free Sonicare for Kids app
    Sonicare technology helps prevent cavities

    Sonicare technology helps prevent cavities

    Gentle pulsing action reaches deep between teeth and along the gum line. So kids get the best possible clean while they are still learning to brush.

    Brush heads are specially designed for kids

    Brush heads are specially designed for kids

    The brush heads are specially designed to help kids get a thorough clean while they learn to brush. One compact brush head is included. Standard size heads sold separately.

    Create your own personal design with fun, reusable stickers

    Create your own personal design with fun, reusable stickers

    Special Design a Pet edition includes reusable stickers so kids can turn their toothbrush into new animal characters anytime. Let's make brushing a fun part of their day!

    SmarTimer and KidPacer keep kids brushing for 2 minutes

    SmarTimer and KidPacer keep kids brushing for 2 minutes

    Coach kids to build healthy habits. SmarTimer keeps them brushing for a full 2 minutes and KidPacer makes sure they switch to a new area of the mouth every 30 seconds.

    2 intensity settings for a gentle clean

    2 intensity settings for a gentle clean

    Developing teeth need extra protection. Choose between Gentle and Extra Gentle settings, with a rubberized brush head for a comfortable clean.

    Free Sonicare for Kids app coaches them to brush better

    Free Sonicare for Kids app coaches them to brush better

    Build healthy habits to last a lifetime. Our free Sonicare for Kids app supports kids as they brush twice a day for the full dentist-recommended 2 minutes and have fun doing it!

    Makes traveling easier for you

    Makes traveling easier for you

    Our premium travel case lets you store your toothbrush hygienically, while our compact USB charging base keeps you topped up when you are on the go. You do get two weeks of regular use from a single full charge, but the charger's just the ticket for longer trips.

    Technical Specifications

    • Power

      Voltage
      DC5V

    • Technical specifications

      Battery
      Rechargeable
      Operating time (full to empty)
      14 days
      Energy Consumption
      Standby without display <0.5 W
      Battery type
      Lithium ION

    • Design and finishing

      Color
      White with Aqua Blue button

    • Service

      Warranty
      2-year limited warranty

    • Ease of use

      Brush head system
      Easy click-on brush heads
      Battery indicator
      Light shows battery status
      Handle
      Slim ergonomic design

    • Items included

      Handle
      1 Sonicare for Kids Pet handle
      Stickers
      2 pet themed sticker sheets
      Brush heads
      1 Sonicare for Kids compact
      Travel case
      1 slim travel case
      Charger
      1 USB charger

    • Cleaning performance

      Timer
      SmarTimer and KidPacer

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • Sonicare for Kids handle
    • Sonicare for Kids Compact Brush Head
    • USB-C Charger
    • Pet stickers
    • Travel case
    Badge-D2C

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