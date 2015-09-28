Exciting rewards for successful brushing sessions

Our Philips Sonicare For Kids toothbrush and app brings a whole new level of fun to brushing. The app's central character is the loveable Sparkly, who really likes to have clean teeth. Kids take care of Sparkly while the app's brushing coach challenges them to brush longer and better. Each time your kid brushes well, Sparkly gets happier and each successful brushing session is rewarded. Kids can unlock accessories to personalize their Sparkly, or they can win food for Sparkly, who likes to eat healthy. Parents can even choose rewards to place on the app themselves.