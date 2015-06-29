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Discontinued

Philips Sonicare HealthyWhite+Sonic electric toothbrush

HX8962/05

Removes up to 100% more stains in only 1 week*

Safely enhance your smile every day without giving up the staining foods and drinks you love! The Philips Sonicare whitening rechargeable toothbrush is proven to remove up to 100% more stains for whiter teeth in only 1 week*.

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*than a manual toothbrush

Removes up to 100% more stains in only 1 week*

  • 2 modes

  • 6 customizable settings

  • 2 brush heads

Removes up to 90% more stains than a manual toothbrush*

This Philips Sonicare toothbrush removes up to 90% more stains for a whiter, brighter smile.

Clean and White Mode: proven to remove stains

Clean and White Mode: proven to remove stains

2 minute Clean mode offers the ultimate in plaque removal (Dental professional recommended brushing time). White mode removes surface stains, brightens and polishes teeth. Removes everyday stains, such as coffee, tea, tobacco and red wine. Whitens teeth by 2 shades in just 2 weeks.

6 customizable settings

6 customizable settings

Philips Sonicare Stain Removal toothbrush allows you to mix and match modes (Clean mode, White mode) and 3 intensities for maximum comfort and your best clean.

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Disclaimers

  1. Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush

  2. based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day, on clean mode