Search terms

EN
ZH
  • The brush head for healthier gums The brush head for healthier gums The brush head for healthier gums

    Philips Sonicare G3 Premium Gum 4-pack brush heads

    HX9054/85

    The brush head for healthier gums

    Give your gums a care boost with this specially formulated gum heath replacement brush head from Philips Sonicare. Notice the difference in just two weeks while experiencing an exceptional everyday clean.

    See all benefits

    Available in:

    Suggested retail price: HKD368.00

    Philips Sonicare G3 Premium Gum 4-pack brush heads

    Similar products

    See all G3 Premium Gum Care

    The brush head for healthier gums

    Up to 7x healthier gums in just 2 weeks*

    • 7x healthier gums in 2 weeks*
    • Removes 10x more plaque*
    • Soft
    • 70% bio-based plastic**
    Up to 7x healthier gums in two weeks*

    Up to 7x healthier gums in two weeks*

    Effective gum care requires maximum brush-to-gum contact while cleaning. This brush head's concave bristle layout allows the outer bristles to keep your gum line brushed even while you're focusing on your teeth. The result is up to 7x healthier gums in two weeks.*

    Up to 10x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush***

    Up to 10x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush***

    This brush head's engineered flexibility helps you remove up to 10x more plaque than a manual toothbrush.*** The soft-touch rubber head enhances bristle motion for increased coverage and more thorough cleaning.

    Sonicare Fluid Action

    Sonicare Fluid Action

    Philips Sonicare toothbrushes gently yet effectively clean and care for your teeth and gums with up to 62,000 bristle movements. Sonicare Fluid Action supports the bristles to clean by driving fluid deep between teeth and along the gumline.

    Proven to deliver effective oral care

    Proven to deliver effective oral care

    All Philips Sonicare brush heads are meticulously designed and clinically tested. So you can be sure they meet the highest standard in quality, safety and performance.

    Keep brushing your best with BrushSync reminders

    Keep brushing your best with BrushSync reminders

    Did you know brush heads become less effective after three months? Dental professionals recommend changing your brush head regularly, that's why Philips Sonicare toothbrushes have BrushSync technology. It tracks how often and how hard you brush, then reminds you to replace your brush head once it's time for a new one.

    Fits all Philips Sonicare click-on handles

    Fits all Philips Sonicare click-on handles

    This brush head is compatible with all Philips Sonicare electric toothbrushes.**** Simply click it on or off for easy replacement and cleaning.

    Made with 70% bio-based plastic**

    Made with 70% bio-based plastic**

    We are working to reduce our use of fossil-fuel based plastic in our products. That's why 70% of the plastic in this brush head is bio-based.**

    Paper-based recyclable packaging

    Paper-based recyclable packaging

    All of our brush heads come in paper-based packaging which can be recycled where facilities are available.

    Technical Specifications

    • Design and finishing

      Bristle stiffness feel
      Soft
      Color
      White
      Reminder bristles
      Blue bristles color fades away
      Material brush head
      Soft, flexible rubber head
      Size
      Standard
      Smart Brush Head Recognition
      Yes

    • Compatibility

      Brush head system
      Click-on
      Not suitable for
      Philips One
      Compatible Toothbrushes
      Philips Sonicare

    • Items included

      Brush heads
      4 G3 Premium Gum

    • Quality and performance

      Replacement
      Every 3 months
      Tested
      for optimal usage
      Made in
      Germany
      Benefit
      • Gum health
      • Plaque removal

    • Health benefits

      Gum health
      Yes
      Plaque removal
      Yes

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    • vs. a manual toothbrush
    • *allocated to plastic of brush head on mass balance basis
    • **in hard-to-reach areas
    • ***Except for Philips One

    Discover

    MyPhilips

    Register for exclusive benefits

    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.