Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Home
$

Search terms

EN
ZH
1

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean

 
With the new Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum Connected,sensors send your brushing data to the Sonicare app via Bluetooth, providing you personalized coaching and feedbackfor a complete clean.
With the new Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum Connected,sensors send your brushing data to the Sonicare app via Bluetooth, providing you personalized coaching and feedbackfor a complete clean.
With the new Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum Connected,sensors send your brushing data to the Sonicare app via Bluetooth, providing you personalized coaching and feedbackfor a complete clean.
With the new Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum Connected,sensors send your brushing data to the Sonicare app via Bluetooth, providing you personalized coaching and feedbackfor a complete clean.
With the new Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum Connected,sensors send your brushing data to the Sonicare app via Bluetooth, providing you personalized coaching and feedbackfor a complete clean.
With the new Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum Connected,sensors send your brushing data to the Sonicare app via Bluetooth, providing you personalized coaching and feedbackfor a complete clean.

Pink Edition

Whiter, healthier teeth from our most
elegant Philips Sonicare ever.

With the new Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum Connected,sensors send your brushing data to the Sonicare app via Bluetooth, providing you personalized coaching and feedbackfor a complete clean.
With the new Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum Connected,sensors send your brushing data to the Sonicare app via Bluetooth, providing you personalized coaching and feedbackfor a complete clean.
With the new Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum Connected,sensors send your brushing data to the Sonicare app via Bluetooth, providing you personalized coaching and feedbackfor a complete clean.
With the new Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum Connected,sensors send your brushing data to the Sonicare app via Bluetooth, providing you personalized coaching and feedbackfor a complete clean.
With the new Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum Connected,sensors send your brushing data to the Sonicare app via Bluetooth, providing you personalized coaching and feedbackfor a complete clean.
See other colors:
purple-brush
white-brush
black-brush
rosegold-brush

Unfortunately this product is no longer available

Suggested retail price: HKD1,898.00

Specifications

  • Specifications

    Modes
    Modes
    Clean
    • For exceptional everyday clean
    Gum Care
    • Gently massages gums
    Polish
    • Brighten and polish your teeth
    Sensitive
    • Gentle teeth and gum cleaning
    White
    • Removes surface stains
    Items included
    Items included
    Handles
    • 1 DiamondClean
    Brush heads
    • 1 DiamondClean compact
    • 1 DiamondClean standard
    Glass charger
    • 1
    Travel case
    • USB travel charger
    Design and finishing
    Design and finishing
    Color
    • Pink
    Cleaning performance
    Cleaning performance
    Speed
    • Up to 31000 brush movement/min
    Performance
    • Removes up to 7x more plaque*
    Health benefits
    • Improves gum health in only two weeks
    Whitening benefits
    • Whitens teeth 2X better
    Timer
    • Smartimer and Quadpacer
    Ease of use
    Ease of use
    Brush head system
    • Easy click-on brush heads
    Brushing time
    • Up to 3 weeks**
    Battery indicator
    • Illuminated icon indicates battery life
    Handle
    • Slim ergonomic design
    Display
    • Illuminated display
    Technical specifications
    Technical specifications
    Battery
    • Rechargeable
    Battery type
    • Lithium ION
    Operating time (full to empty)
    • Up to 3 weeks**
    Power
    Power
    Voltage
    • 110-220 V
    Service
    Service
    Warranty
    • 2-year limited warranty

Manuals & Documentation

Frequently Asked Questions

Troubleshooting

Noise (1)
Device (3)
Apps (1)
Power/ Charging / Battery life (1)
Vibration (1)
Back to other questions
Back to other questions

We love to help you in person

Register your product

Find service center

In order to help you further, we will assist you in finding a solution for your product…
Search

Discover

MyPhilips

Register for exclusive benefits

Subscribe to our newsletter

Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.