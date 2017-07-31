Search terms

EN
ZH
  • Our best ever toothbrush, for complete oral care Our best ever toothbrush, for complete oral care Our best ever toothbrush, for complete oral care
  • Play Pause

    Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart Sonic electric toothbrush with app

    HX9944/02

    Our best ever toothbrush, for complete oral care

    The DiamondClean Smart is our best toothbrush, for complete care******. Four high-performance brush heads let patients focus on all areas of their oral health, and our Smart Sensor technology gives personalized feedback and coaching.

    See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart Sonic electric toothbrush with app

    Similar products

    See all DiamondClean Smart

    Our best ever toothbrush, for complete oral care

    Feel confident, with 100% coverage

    • Personalized coaching
    • Smart brush head sensors
    • Smart brush head recognition
    • 5 modes, 3 intensities
    Removes 10x more plaque* for a deep clean

    Removes 10x more plaque* for a deep clean

    C3 Premium Plaque Control is our deepest cleaning brush head yet. With soft flexible sides, the bristles contour to the shape of each tooth's surface to provide 4x more surface contact and remove up to 10x more plaque from hard-to-reach areas*.

    Up to 7x healthier gums* in just 2 weeks

    Up to 7x healthier gums* in just 2 weeks

    Click on the G3 Premium Gum Care brush head to improve your gum health. Its smaller size and targeted gum line bristles deliver gentle yet effective cleaning along the gum line, where gum disease starts. It's clinically proven to deliver up to 100% less gum inflammation* and up to 7x healthier gums in just two weeks.*

    Remove up to 5x more stains* in just 3 days

    Remove up to 5x more stains* in just 3 days

    W3 Premium White is our best brush head for removing stains. With its densely packed central stain removal bristles, it's clinically proven to remove up to 5x more stains* in just three days.

    Supports long-lasting clean breath

    Supports long-lasting clean breath

    With 240 elastomer MicroBristles, the TongueCare+ tongue brush is specifically designed to clean the soft and porous surface of the tongue. The flexible MicroBristles contour to and gently clean around the ridges and grooves, to remove bacteria buildup and drive our bacteria-killing BreathRx tongue spray deeper. The compact shape allows patients to comfortably clean the entire tongue.

    Helps patients start to take better care of trouble areas

    Helps patients start to take better care of trouble areas

    If you identify specific spots in a patient's mouth that need more attention due to plaque buildup, gum recession or any other issue, DiamondClean Smart can help them tackle those trouble areas. Patients can highlight these spots in their personalized 3D mouth-map within the Philips Sonicare app, and they will receive reminders to give these areas the extra care they need each time they brush. The Philips Sonicare app maintains a running history of their brushing data, so patients can easily review their performance, track their progress and work to improve their daily oral care routine.

    Tracks and improves your patients' coverage

    Tracks and improves your patients' coverage

    DiamondClean Smart's location sensor shows patients where they're brushing too little for better coverage. If there are spots your patients consistently miss when they're brushing, the location sensor will bring them to their attention.

    Guides patients to reduce their scrubbing

    Guides patients to reduce their scrubbing

    With an electric toothbrush, patients should let the brush do the work rather than using a scrubbing motion. DiamondClean Smart has a scrubbing sensor that helps guide them to reduce scrubbing for optimized technique and a gentler clean.

    Brush heads sync with optimal mode for ultimate results

    Brush heads sync with optimal mode for ultimate results

    Whatever their oral care needs, DiamondClean Smart can help your patients achieve them. A microchip in their brush head tells their DiamondClean Smart which one they're using. So if they click on a gum-care brush head, for example, their toothbrush knows to select the optimal mode and intensity to provide a gentle yet effective care for their gums. All they need to do is to press the power button.

    Make sure patients get the most from their brush heads

    Make sure patients get the most from their brush heads

    Over months of normal use, brush heads gradually wear down and lose their stiffness. An algorithm combining the data from smart brushing sensors and the microchip in the brush heads gives patients an accurate replacement reminder for each brush head. The Philips Sonicare app includes a smart brush head performance monitor to track brush head effectiveness based on patients' actual brushing time and pressure. It tells them when a brush head needs to be replaced so they continue to get the best results. They even have the option to order replacement brush heads from within the app.

    Offers 5 modes, 3 intensity settings

    Offers 5 modes, 3 intensity settings

    With five brushing modes (Clean, White+, Deep Clean+, Gum Health, TongueCare+) and three intensity settings (Low, Medium, High), your patients can personalize their brushing experience for optimal comfort and a complete clean. See Specifications for more detailed information on modes.

    Alerts patients when they're brushing too hard

    Alerts patients when they're brushing too hard

    Your patients likely won't notice if they're brushing too hard, but their DiamondClean Smart will. If they apply too much pressure, the intuitive pressure sensor will make the toothbrush handle gently pulsate so they know exactly when to adopt a softer touch. In studies, 7 out of 10 aggressive brushers successfully reduced their brushing pressure thanks to the pressure sensor.

    A second chance to clean missed spots

    A second chance to clean missed spots

    If your patients happen to miss any spots during a brushing session, DiamondClean Smart's TouchUp feature gives them the opportunity to go back for a second pass and immediately address missed areas to achieve a more complete clean.

    Premium travel case

    Premium travel case

    Our premium travel case allows patients to store their toothbrush hygienically even while they're on the go. From a full charge, patients can enjoy two weeks of regular use.

    Technical Specifications

    • Connectivity

      Bluetooth® wireless technology
      Connected brushing app

    • Power

      Voltage
      110-220 V

    • Technical specifications

      Battery
      Rechargeable
      Operating time (full to empty)
      14 days******
      Battery type
      Lithium ION

    • Design and finishing

      Color
      White

    • Service

      Warranty
      2-year limited warranty

    • Compatibility

      Android compatibility
      • Android phones
      • Bluetooth 4.0 enabled tablets
      iOS compatibility
      • iPad 3rd Gen or higher
      • iPhone 4S or higher
      • with iOS7 or higher

    • Ease of use

      Display
      Illuminated display
      Handle
      Slim ergonomic design
      Handle compatibility
      Easy click-on brush heads
      Battery indicator
      Illuminated icon indicates battery life
      Brush head recognition
      Syncs with optimal mode
      Replacement reminder
      • To always ensure best results
      • reminder icon lights up

    • Items included

      Handle
      1 DiamondClean Smart
      Brush heads
      • 1 C3 Premium Plaque Control
      • 1 G3 Premium Gum Care
      • 1 W3 Premium White
      • 1 TongueCare+ tongue brush
      Travel case
      Premium travel case

    • Cleaning performance

      Health benefits
      Up to 7x healthier gums****
      Performance
      Removes up to 10x more plaque*
      Timer
      BrushPacer and SmarTimer
      Speed
      Up to 62000 brush movement/min
      Whitening benefits
      Up to 100% less stains*****
      Pressure feedback
      • Ring lights up in purple
      • Vibrates handle to alert user
      TouchUp
      Ensures 100% coverage

    • Modes

      Clean
      For exceptional everyday clean
      3 intensities
      • High
      • Medium
      • Low
      Deep Clean+
      For an invigorating deep clean
      Gum Health
      Special attention to molars
      TongueCare+
      For long lasting clean breath
      White+
      To remove surface stains

    • BrushSync Mode Pairing

      C3 Premium Plaque Control
      Pairs with Clean mode
      G3 Premium Gum Care brush head
      Pairs with Gum Health mode
      W3 Premium White brush head
      Pairs with White+ mode
      TongueCare+ tongue brush
      Pairs with TongueCare mode

    • Smart sensor technology

      Pressure sensor
      Alerts when brushing too hard
      Location sensor
      Tracks & improves coverage
      Scrubbing sensor
      Guides to reduce scrubbing
      3D mouth map
      Highlights trouble areas
      TouchUp
      To address missed spots

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.
    Clippin

    Find a spare part or an accessory

    Go to parts and accessories

    Accessories for this product

    * Suggested retail price

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    • Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush
    • * as compared to a manual toothbrush with a leading whitening toothpaste
    • * compared to DiamondClean
    • *** in Gum Health mode vs a manual toothbrush at 2 weeks
    • **** after 3 days of use in White+ mode vs a manual toothbrush
    • **** based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day on standard mode
    • ***** Recommended with interdental cleaning

    Discover

    MyPhilips

    Register for exclusive benefits

    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.