Philips Avent Microwave sterilizer
Sterilize easily, anywhere
Wherever your day takes you, sterilise your baby's bottles and accessories, quickly and safely. Our portable design is light enought to take with you, and large enough to fit 4 bottles and accessories
See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
Suggested retail price: HKD280.00
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Philips Avent Microwave sterilizer
Sterilize easily, anywhere Kills 99.9% of harmful germs Sterilizes in 2 minutes Fits 4 Philips Avent bottles Fits most microwaves Sterilizes standard neck and wide neck baby bottles
The sterilizer sterilizes standard neck and wide neck baby bottles. Up to 4 Philips Avent baby bottles can be sterilized at once.
Sterilizes pumps, soothers, cutlery as well as baby bottles
The sterilizer can be used to sterilize breast pumps, soothers, cutlery and other products as well as baby bottles.
Show all features Show less features
Show all product features Show fewer product features Technical Specifications
Technical specifications
Sterilization time
2 min at 1200-1850W, 4 min at 850-1100W, 6 min at 500-800W Water capacity
200ml
Weight and dimensions
Dimensions
166 (H), 280 (W), 280 (L)
mm Weight
740
g
Country of origin
Made in
Poland
What is included
Microwave steam sterilizer
1
pcs Tongs
1
pcs
Development stages
Stage
0 - 6 months
See all specifications See less specifications
Show all Technical Specifications Show fewer Technical Specifications
Escherichia coli, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Staphylococcus aureas, Streptococcus agalactiae, Cronobacter sakazakii, Salmonella enterica, Listeria monocytogenes. The test results are provided by an
independent test lab
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.