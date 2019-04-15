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  • Wireless freedom, powerful sound. Wireless freedom, powerful sound. Wireless freedom, powerful sound.

    2000 series Headphones

    SHB2505BL/00

    Wireless freedom, powerful sound.

    Upbeat True Wireless headphones bring you total freedom with vibrant colors. Live unchained with rock solid connectivity and extra-long battery life, plus a compact charging case. Designed with a stability fin for a secure fit.

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    2000 series Headphones

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    See all True Wireless Headphones

    Wireless freedom, powerful sound.

    • 6mm drivers/ closed-back
    • Bluetooth®
    • Blue

    Soft rubberized wing tips. Secure and comfortable

    You can rock your sounds in real comfort thanks to the snug-fitting, lightweight design. The soft rubberized wing tips fit securely under the fold of your outer ear. Interchangeable rubber ear-tip covers let you find the perfect in-ear fit-creating a tight seal so you won't miss a beat.

    6 mm neodymium acoustic drivers. Great sound, punchy bass

    The 6 mm neodymium acoustic drivers give you great sound and punchy bass. The oval-shaped acoustic tube maximizes passive noise isolation. Mono mode gives you the option to leave one ear free for when you want to stay aware of the world around you.

    Multi-function button. Easily control music and calls

    Easily control music and calls via the multi-function button. Don't like the current track? Skip it with a long press. Want to reject a call and keep listening? A simple button-press takes care of that. The built-in mic with echo cancellation keeps sound clear when you do want to talk.

    A double button-press wakes your phone's voice assistant

    Wake your phone's voice assistant with a double button-press. Ask Siri or Google Assistant to set up your next playlist, call or send messages to friends, check the weather, and more.

    Smart pairing. Automatically find your Bluetooth device

    Your headphones are ready to pair the instant you take them out of the case. Once they're paired, the headphones remember the last device they were paired with.

    Built-in mic with echo cancellation for clear audio

    No more of those annoying echoes when you are talking on the phone. With our acoustic echo cancellation, you always get a clear, undisturbed connection.

    Portable charging case. Multiple charges in your pocket

    Hit the gym. Then the trail. These true wireless in-ear headphones come with an ultra-portable charging case.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Acoustic system
      Closed
      Diaphragm
      PET
      Magnet type
      NdFeB
      Frequency response
      20 - 20 000  Hz
      Speaker diameter
      6  mm
      Sensitivity
      90  dB
      Maximum power input
      30  mW
      Impedance
      16  ohm

    • Connectivity

      Microphone
      Built-in microphone
      Bluetooth version
      5.0
      Bluetooth profiles
      • A2DP
      • AVRCP
      • Handsfree
      • HFP
      • HSP
      Maximum range
      Up 10  m

    • Outer Carton

      Length
      37  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      24
      Width
      27  cm
      Gross weight
      4.2  kg
      Height
      23.5  cm
      GTIN
      1 87 12581 75821 6
      Nett weight
      1.104  kg
      Tare weight
      3.096  kg

    • Convenience

      Call Management
      • Answer/End Call
      • Call on Hold
      • Microphone mute
      • Reject Call
      • Switch between 2 calls

    • Inner Carton

      Length
      17.8  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      3
      Width
      12.8  cm
      Height
      10.4  cm
      Nett weight
      0.138  kg
      Gross weight
      0.4  kg
      Tare weight
      0.262  kg
      GTIN
      2 87 12581 75821 3

    • Power

      Battery type
      Lithium-Ion
      Music play time
      3+9  hour(s)
      Standby time
      60hr
      Talk time
      3hr
      Battery weight
      2.5g

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      15  cm
      Packaging type
      Carton
      Type of shelf placement
      Both
      Width
      9.5  cm
      Depth
      4  cm
      Number of products included
      1
      EAN
      87 12581 75821 9
      Gross weight
      0.12  kg
      Nett weight
      0.046  kg
      Tare weight
      0.074  kg

    • Product dimensions

      Height
      6.5  cm
      Width
      4.1  cm
      Depth
      3.6  cm
      Weight
      0.046  kg

    • Accessories

      Quick Start Guide
      Yes
      USB cable
      Yes

    • Design

      Color
      Blue

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • 3 sizes ear caps
    • USB charging cable
    Badge-D2C

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