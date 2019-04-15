Other items in the box
- 3 sizes ear caps
- USB charging cable
SHB2505BK/00
Wireless freedom, powerful sound.
Upbeat True Wireless headphones bring you total freedom with vibrant colors. Live unchained with rock solid connectivity and extra-long battery life, plus a compact charging case. Designed with a stability fin for a secure fit.See all benefits
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You can rock your sounds in real comfort thanks to the snug-fitting, lightweight design. The soft rubberized wing tips fit securely under the fold of your outer ear. Interchangeable rubber ear-tip covers let you find the perfect in-ear fit-creating a tight seal so you won't miss a beat.
The 6 mm neodymium acoustic drivers give you great sound and punchy bass. The oval-shaped acoustic tube maximizes passive noise isolation. Mono mode gives you the option to leave one ear free for when you want to stay aware of the world around you.
Easily control music and calls via the multi-function button. Don't like the current track? Skip it with a long press. Want to reject a call and keep listening? A simple button-press takes care of that. The built-in mic with echo cancellation keeps sound clear when you do want to talk.
Wake your phone's voice assistant with a double button-press. Ask Siri or Google Assistant to set up your next playlist, call or send messages to friends, check the weather, and more.
Your headphones are ready to pair the instant you take them out of the case. Once they're paired, the headphones remember the last device they were paired with.
No more of those annoying echoes when you are talking on the phone. With our acoustic echo cancellation, you always get a clear, undisturbed connection.
Hit the gym. Then the trail. These true wireless in-ear headphones come with an ultra-portable charging case.
Sound
Connectivity
Outer Carton
Convenience
Inner Carton
Power
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Accessories
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