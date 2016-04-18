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  • Ultra light. Big sound. Ultra light. Big sound. Ultra light. Big sound.

    Headphones with mic

    SHE4205BK/00

    Ultra light. Big sound.

    A seamless addition to your day and effortless to wear, Philips Flite Hyprlite headphones deliver clear sound in carefree comfort. Super slim and incredibly light, you barely feel them in your ears.

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    Headphones with mic

    Similar products

    See all In Ear - Ear Bud Headphones

    Ultra light. Big sound.

    Gravity defying headphones

    • 12.2mm drivers/ open earbud
    • Earbud
    Durable cable with strain relief

    Durable cable with strain relief

    Light doesn't mean fragile. Built for life on the go, the headphones cable has built-in strain relief for greater durability and longer life.

    Sleek metallic gloss accents

    Sleek metallic gloss accents

    Iconic design with fresh, modern high-gloss accents.

    Remote control for handsfree calls and music

    Remote control for handsfree calls and music

    The easy-to-use remote control allows you to play/pause tracks and answer calls with a simple push of a button.

    Bass tube for rich bass

    Bass tube for rich bass

    Innovative bass tubes in the earbud increase air flow to deliver deep, rich bass.

    High-power drivers deliver clear sound

    High-power drivers deliver clear sound

    High-power 12.2 mm drivers are tuned to reproduce clear, crisp sound.

    Ergonomic earbuds for a natural fit

    Ergonomic earbuds for a natural fit

    So slim you can barely feel them in your ears, Hyprlite headphones deliver your music in weightless comfort.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Acoustic system
      Open
      Diaphragm
      PET
      Magnet type
      Neodymium
      Voice coil
      CCAW
      Frequency response
      9 –23 000 Hz
      Speaker diameter
      12.2  mm
      Sensitivity
      105  dB
      Maximum power input
      30  mW
      Impedance
      32  ohm

    • Connectivity

      Cable Connection
      symmetrical
      Finishing of connector
      nickel plated
      Cable length
      1.2  m
      Connector
      3.5  mm

    • Outer Carton

      Length
      18.8  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      6
      Width
      11.7  cm
      Gross weight
      0.325  kg
      Height
      12.8  cm
      GTIN
      1 69 51613 99113 5
      Nett weight
      0.078  kg
      Tare weight
      0.247  kg

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      17.2  cm
      Packaging type
      Carton
      Type of shelf placement
      Both
      Width
      9.5  cm
      Depth
      1.5  cm
      Number of products included
      1
      EAN
      69 51613 99113 8
      Gross weight
      0.039  kg
      Nett weight
      0.013  kg
      Tare weight
      0.026  kg

    • Product dimensions

      Height
      1.65  cm
      Width
      1.75  cm
      Depth
      1.16  cm
      Weight
      0.013  kg

    • Design

      Color
      Black

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