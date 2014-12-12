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Discontinued

Headphones with mic

SHE9105BK/00

Available in

Black and gold
Black and gold
Black and gold
Black and gold

Precision sound

The Philips SHE9105 headphones boasts premium drivers and precision-crafted metal housing for detailed yet pure sound. Oval sound tubes & choice of 3 ear-tips ensure comfort and fit, while in-line mic lets you switch from music to calls.

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with solid metal housing

Precision sound

  • 8.6mm drivers/semi-closed back

  • In-ear

Anti-tangle slider keeps your cables together neatly

Anti-tangle slider keeps your cables together neatly

The smart anti-tangle slider helps you easily keep the two earpiece cables neatly together, simply by gliding it up. No more hassles with tangles or knots!

Curved housing and oval sound tubes for ergonomic comfort

Your in-ear headphones are precisely designed to fit any ear. Its ergonomic oval sound tube and curved architecture ensure an optimized, secure and comfortable fit – always.

Featuring in-line remote with mic for music and calls

Featuring in-line remote with mic for music and calls

The built-in microphone lets you easily switch from music listening to taking phone calls - easily, so you’ll always stay connected

Technical Specifications

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