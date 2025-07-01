Shaver S9000 Prestige SP9882/37 Wet & dry electric shaver, Series 9000
Discontinued
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SP9882
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All (6)
Product Usage and Results (3)
Parts and Accessories (1)
Cleaning and Maintenance (1)
Can I replace the battery of my Philips Shaver?
How do I remove the shaving heads of my Philips Shaver?
Which foam or gel can I use with my Philips shaver?
How do I clean my Philips Shaver?
How do I get the best results with my Philips shaver?
Can I travel with my Philips grooming or beauty product?
My Philips shaver is making a loud noise
My Philips Shaver is leaking water