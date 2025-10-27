You can use any commercially available shaving foam or gel to wet shave with your Philips Wet & Dry electric shaver.

While wet shaving is more energy-intensive and may drain the battery of your shaver more quickly, it does not impact the shaver's performance.

Note: before getting your shaver wet, always check that it’s waterproof. Refer to the user manual (also available online) or check the back of your shaver for a tap or bathtub icon.