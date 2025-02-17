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  • Ear-cuff style. Open-ear fit. Ear-cuff style. Open-ear fit. Ear-cuff style. Open-ear fit.

    2000 series Open-ear true wireless earbuds

    TAQ2000WT/97

    Ear-cuff style. Open-ear fit.

    Enjoy clear audio and all-day comfort with the true wireless open earbuds that you wear like an ear cuff. Each bud clips on lightly but securely, while the open-ear design lets you hear the world as well as what you’re listening to.

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    2000 series Open-ear true wireless earbuds

    Similar products

    See all Open-ear

    Ear-cuff style. Open-ear fit.

    • True wireless open earbuds
    • Ear-cuff style
    • Up to 28 hours play time
    • Bluetooth multipoint
    Ear-cuff style open earbuds. Comfy all day

    Ear-cuff style open earbuds. Comfy all day

    These open earbuds clip on lightly but securely to your outer ear and a flexible joint lets you adjust the grip for maximum comfort. Precision air-conduction drivers direct sound into your ear canal without sealing it, so you’ll hear what’s going on in your immediate surroundings too.

    Up to 28 hours play time. Slimline charging case

    Up to 28 hours play time. Slimline charging case

    You get 7 hours play time from a full charge, and an extra 21 hours from the case. If you need a quick boost, pop the earbuds back in the case for 15 minutes to get an extra hour. It takes 2 hours to recharge the earbuds fully, and mono mode lets you use one earbud at a time while the other one charges.

    Stable Bluetooth multipoint connectivity

    Stable Bluetooth multipoint connectivity

    Advanced Bluetooth connectivity gives you a more stable connection for seamless streaming, and you can connect to two Bluetooth devices at the same time. Enjoy that playlist or listen uninterrupted to your favorite podcast without annoying dips in the sound.

    Responsible design and packaging

    We’re continually working to make our supply chain more sustainable and transparent. Our plastic-free packaging uses FSC-certified recycled cardboard and soy-based ink.

    IPX4 splash and sweat resistant

    With their featherlight design, comfortable fit, and an IPX4 rating, these true wireless open earbuds are ready for everyday use. Fully splash resistant, they won’t mind a little sweat and you don’t need to worry about getting caught in the rain.

    Clear calls. They’ll hear what you’re saying

    Your voice will come through clearly when you’re on a call. A dedicated mic picks up the sound of your voice while a noise-reduction algorithm quietens some of the background noise from the world around you.

    Customizable on-ear controls

    There are handy button controls on the earbuds for playback, volume, and calls. Prefer to use the left or right earbud? You can customize how these controls are set up via the Philips Headphones companion app.

    Philips Headphones app. Personalize your earbuds

    As well as customizing the on-ear controls, you can use our companion app to activate Dynamic Bass, get the latest firmware updates, manage connected devices, and even listen to in-app soundscapes. There are soundscapes that you can play together with binaural beats to aid focus, relaxation, or sleep. Or try the ambient and nature soundscapes.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Frequency range
      100 - 20,000 Hz
      Speaker diameter
      12 mm
      Impedance
      16 Ohm
      Maximum power input
      20 mW
      Sensitivity
      113 dB (1K Hz, 1mW)
      Driver type
      Dynamic

    • Connectivity

      Bluetooth version
      5.4
      Bluetooth profiles
      • HFP
      • A2DP
      • AVRCP
      Maximum range
      Up to 10  m
      Multipoint connection
      Yes
      Supported codec
      SBC

    • Outer Carton

      Length
      23.90  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      24
      Width
      22.80  cm
      Gross weight
      2.785  kg
      Height
      20.00  cm
      GTIN
      1 48 95229 16641 4
      Nett weight
      1.44  kg
      Tare weight
      1.345  kg

    • Convenience

      Water resistance
      IPX4
      Philips Headphones app support
      Yes
      Mono mode for TWS
      Yes
      Firmware updates possible
      Yes
      Type of controls
      Button

    • Inner Carton

      Length
      11.10  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      3
      Width
      10.40  cm
      Height
      8.50  cm
      Nett weight
      0.18  kg
      Gross weight
      0.315  kg
      Tare weight
      0.11  kg
      GTIN
      2 48 95229 16641 1

    • Power

      Number of batteries
      3 pcs
      Music play time
      7 + 21  hour(s)
      Charging time
      2  hour(s)
      Fast charging time
      15 mins for 1 hour
      Battery type(Charging case)
      Lithium Polymer (built-in)
      Battery type(Earbud)
      Lithium Polymer (built-in)
      Battery weight (Total)
      11.2  g
      Battery capacity(Case)
      450  mAh
      Battery capacity(Earbud)
      51  mAh

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      9.60  cm
      Packaging type
      Carton
      Type of shelf placement
      Hanging
      Width
      9.65  cm
      Depth
      3.40  cm
      Number of products included
      1
      EAN
      48 95229 16641 7
      Gross weight
      0.085  kg
      Nett weight
      0.060  kg
      Tare weight
      0.025  kg

    • Accessories

      Quick Start Guide
      Yes
      Charging case
      Yes

    • Design

      Color
      White
      Wearing style
      Ear-clip
      Ear fitting
      Open-ear
      In-ear fitting type
      Open fit

    • Telecommunication

      Microphone for call
      1 mic

    • Dimensions

      Charging case dimension(WxDxH)
      6.55 x 2.77 x 3.92  cm
      Earbud dimension(WxDxH)
      2.60 x 2.70 x 1.95  cm
      Total weight
      0.048  kg

    • Voice assistant

      Voice assistant compatible
      • Apple Siri
      • Google Assistant
      Voice assistant activation
      Multi-Function touch
      Voice assistant support
      Yes

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