Click-on Beard Styler
Click-on Beard Styler complements your Click & Style kit, so you can create the look you want. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Click-on Beard Styler
Click-on Beard Styler complements your Click & Style kit, so you can create the look you want. See all benefits
Click-on Beard Styler
Click-on Beard Styler complements your Click & Style kit, so you can create the look you want. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Click-on Beard Styler
Click-on Beard Styler complements your Click & Style kit, so you can create the look you want. See all benefits
Create anything from perfect stubble to a neatly trimmed beard or mustache. Simply rinse under the tap to clean.
Choose from 5 length settings: 1mm for perfect 3-day stubble to 5mm for a short beard.
Just click the beard styler attachment onto the handle and create a perfect stubble.
Accessories
Ease of use