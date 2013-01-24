Home
    Philips Air Purifier Series 4500i 

    Removes 99.97% as small as 3mm ultra-fine harmful substances

    Be the first to review this item

    air filtration
    AeraSense
    Professional AeraSense sensor for accuracy and performance.
    0,02 Minimum Particles Size
    Removes nano-sized particles as small as 3mm, including PM2.5, dust, dust mites, common allergens, etc.
    Allergy mode icon
    Extra-powerful pollution and extra-sensitive allergen mode for automatic purification
    phone icon
    Track outdoor and indoor air quality via app*
    Instant feedback icon
    Real time feedback on PM2.5 level, Indoor Allergen Index, or Gas level
    Suggested retail price: HKD4,988.00
    *Only available for 4500i and 3000i model
    How does it work?
    pollen

    Why choose a Philips Air Purifier?

     

    The Philips Air Purifier’s multi-layer filtration system is one reason why it’s so effective. First, a pre-filter removes large particles, then the integrated Nano Protect Pro filter which is constructed and blended with HEPA and unique extra-capacity activated carbon removes harmful substances. The HEPA layer actively removes 99.97% of ultrafine particles as small as 3 nanometers, including PM2.5, dust, dust mites, common allergens, bacteria and viruses. The activated carbon layer combats 99% of formaldehyde, and also effectively removes odors and TVOCs.*

     

    * From air that passes through the filter.
    What does it filter?

    What does it filter?

     

    Did you know that the air in your home can have 2 to 5 times more allergens and pollutants than outdoor air? Philips Air Purifiers capture and remove from the air over 99.9% of allergens that pass through. That’s pollen, dust mites, mold spores, pet dander, smoke, bacteria or viruses.
    Mold spores
    Mold Spores
    Allergen 2
    Pollen
    Dust mites
    Dust mites
    Odour
    Odour
    Fine particles
    Fine particles
    Bacteria & Viruses
    Bacteria & Viruses
    TCOCs
    TVOCs
    UFP
    Ultra-fine particles
    Viruses
    Viruses
    Pet dander
    Pet dander
    Dust
    Dust
    How to choose?
    air purifier reviews

    How to choose the right purifier for your room?

     

    The effectiveness of an air purifier is measured by its clean air delivery rate, or CADR. That’s the purifier’s maximum airflow (how much does it process) times its efficiency (how much does it capture).

     

    The higher the CADR, the better. But it doesn't guarantee the air purifier will be able to handle the room you place it in. That’s why we organize our air purifiers on this page according to the room size they suit — to help you make the right choices for your home and your family.
    indoor air pollution

    Superior purification

    cleans more effectively

    Our VitaShield IPS technology harnesses the power of natural air purification to trap indoor air contaminants — without generating ozone or secondary pollutants in the process. Air passes through high-grade multi-layer filters, including active carbon to reduce gases and odors and a HEPA filter capturing over 99.9% of airborne particles. That includes pollen, dust, dust mites, pet dander and mold spores.
    dust mites

    Intelligent Allergen Mode

    continuously monitors & adjusts

    Extra-sensitive Allergen mode detects even the slightest change in air quality level and automatically boosts air flow to minimize allergens, making sure that you are always breathing cleaner air. There are also bacteria & virus mode and general mode for you to choose from, customized for your needs.
    pet dander

    Instant feedback

    for peace of mind

    Unique AeraSense technology makes your indoor air quality visible at a glance. A numerical PM2.5 index (or Indoor Allergen Index – IAI, or Gas level) and color ring make clear even the slightest changes in air quality in real time.
    smartphone app

    Smartphone app

    for pollution insights & control

    Your Philips Air Purifier constantly feeds data on indoor air quality to the app. This is combined with local air pollution data to give you a full, real-time picture of your total air quality. Based on this, the app provides useful advice to help manage your allergies.

     

    The air purifier can be controlled anywhere with our easy-to-use app. You can instantly change the fan speed, set a schedule, or see your filter lifetime.
    App store
    Google Play Store
    Know more about the app

    Find the best air purifier for you

    Series 2000

    Air Purifier Series 2000

    Series 2000

    HKD2,298.00*
    AC2882/30
    Compare features
    Series 3000i

    Air Purifier Series 3000i

    Series 3000i

    HKD3,688.00*
    AC3033/30
    Compare features
    Series 4500i

    Air Purifier Series 4500i

    Series 4500i

    HKD4,988.00*
    AC4558/31
    Compare features

    Recommended room size
    • Up to 38 m²/409 ft²
    • Up to 48 m²/516 ft²
    • Up to 48 m²/516 ft²

    Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR)
    • 333 m³/hr
    • 400 m³/hr
    • 600m³/hr

    Mode selection
    • Pollution
    • Bacteria & Virus
    • Allergen
    • Auto
    • Turbo
    • Sleep
    • Pollution
    • Allergen
    • Gas

    Sensor
    • Particle sensor
    • AeraSense particle sensor
    • Gas sensor
    • AeraSense particle sensor
    • Gas sensor

    Real time air quality feedback
    • 3-step color light
    • 4-step color light
    • Real time PM2.5 level (PM2.5)
    • Real time Indoor Allergen Index (IAI)
    • Gas level (Gas)
    • 4-step color light
    • Real time PM2.5 level (PM2.5)
    • Real time Indoor Allergen Index (IAI)
    • Gas level (Gas)

    App connection
    • No
    • Yes
    • Yes

    Certified by authorities
    • ECARF
    • Airmid
    • ECARF
    • Airmid
    • Quietmark
    • ECARF
    • Airmid
    • Quietmark
    * Suggested retail price

