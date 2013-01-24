The Philips Air Purifier’s multi-layer filtration system is one reason why it’s so effective. First, a pre-filter removes large particles, then the integrated Nano Protect Pro filter which is constructed and blended with HEPA and unique extra-capacity activated carbon removes harmful substances. The HEPA layer actively removes 99.97% of ultrafine particles as small as 3 nanometers, including PM2.5, dust, dust mites, common allergens, bacteria and viruses. The activated carbon layer combats 99% of formaldehyde, and also effectively removes odors and TVOCs.*
* From air that passes through the filter.
Did you know that the air in your home can have 2 to 5 times more allergens and pollutants than outdoor air? Philips Air Purifiers capture and remove from the air over 99.9% of allergens that pass through. That’s pollen, dust mites, mold spores, pet dander, smoke, bacteria or viruses.
The effectiveness of an air purifier is measured by its clean air delivery rate, or CADR. That’s the purifier’s maximum airflow (how much does it process) times its efficiency (how much does it capture).
The higher the CADR, the better. But it doesn't guarantee the air purifier will be able to handle the room you place it in. That’s why we organize our air purifiers on this page according to the room size they suit — to help you make the right choices for your home and your family.
Your Philips Air Purifier constantly feeds data on indoor air quality to the app. This is combined with local air pollution data to give you a full, real-time picture of your total air quality. Based on this, the app provides useful advice to help manage your allergies.
The air purifier can be controlled anywhere with our easy-to-use app. You can instantly change the fan speed, set a schedule, or see your filter lifetime.
|
Air Purifier Series 2000
Series 2000
HKD2,298.00*
AC2882/30
|
Air Purifier Series 3000i
Series 3000i
HKD3,688.00*
AC3033/30
|
Air Purifier Series 4500i
Series 4500i
HKD4,988.00*
AC4558/31
|
|
|
|
Recommended room size
|
|
|
|
Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR)
|
|
|
|
Mode selection
|
|
|
|
Sensor
|
|
|
|
Real time air quality feedback
|
|
|
|
App connection
|
|
|
|
Certified by authorities
|
|
|
|
|
|