The Philips Air Purifier’s multi-layer filtration system is one reason why it’s so effective. First, a pre-filter removes large particles, then the integrated Nano Protect Pro filter which is constructed and blended with HEPA and unique extra-capacity activated carbon removes harmful substances. The HEPA layer actively removes 99.97% of ultrafine particles as small as 3 nanometers, including PM2.5, dust, dust mites, common allergens, bacteria and viruses. The activated carbon layer combats 99% of formaldehyde, and also effectively removes odors and TVOCs.*

* From air that passes through the filter.