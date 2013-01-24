Home
Airfryer
Philips Airfryer Premium XXL, HD9861/99

Airfryer

90%* less fat.
100% taste.

Discover the Philips Airfryer for you

For the whole family

Philips Airfryer XXL
For you and me

Philips Airfryer Compact
Philips Airfryer XXL Collection

Designed to cater for the whole family in mind, the Airfryer XXL has the capacity to cook a whole chicken or up to 1.4kg of fries.
Philips Airfryer XXL HD9861/99

XXL Digital

HD9860/91

   

✔  With Smart Sensing technology

✔  Rapid Air technology creates 7 times faster airflow* and 90% less fat**

✔  Fat Removal technology removes up to 50% of fat*** 

✔  1.5 times faster than an oven****

✔  5 Smart Chef programs to do the thinking and cooking for you
Philips Airfryer XXL HD9861/99

XXL Digital

HD9654/91

   

✔  Rapid Air technology creates 7 times faster airflow* and 90% less fat**

✔  Fat Removal technology removes up to 50% of fat*** 

✔  1.5 times faster than an oven****

✔  5 preset cooking programs

 

 
Compare all products

*Compared to airflow measured in Philips Airfryer XXL basket with flat bottom

**Compared to fresh fries cooked in conventional Philips fryer

***From 3 raw chicken legs, cooked at 180°C for 24 min

****Compared to French fries and chicken drum sticks in a conventional oven

Philips Airfryer Compact Collection

Perfect for small households. Save space on your countertop while still enjoying a large, 800-gram capacity.

HD9742/93

Compact Collection

HD9743/11

✔  Rapid Air technology creates 7 times faster airflow* and 90% less fat**

✔  Fat Removal technology removes up to 50% of fat*** 

✔  1.5 times faster than an oven****

✔  4 preset cooking programs
HD9721/21

Compact Collection

HD9723/71

✔  Rapid Air technology creates 7 times faster airflow* and 90% less fat**

✔  Fat Removal technology removes up to 50% of fat*** 

✔  1.5 times faster than an oven****

 
HD9218/51

Compact Collection

HD9723/51

✔  Rapid Air technology creates 7 times faster airflow* and 90% less fat**

✔  Fat Removal technology removes up to 50% of fat*** 

✔  1.5 times faster than an oven****

 
HD9216_91

Compact Collection

HD9723/11

✔  Rapid Air technology creates 7 times faster airflow* and 90% less fat**

✔  Fat Removal technology removes up to 50% of fat*** 

✔  1.5 times faster than an oven****

 
Compare all products

*Compared to airflow measured in Philips Viva Airfryer basket with flat bottom

**Compared to fresh fries cooked in conventional Philips fryer

***From 3 raw chicken legs, cooked at 180°C for 24 min

****Compared to French fries and chicken drum sticks in a conventional oven
Crispy on the outside, tender on the inside

With little or no oil
Evenly cooked food

Thanks to the unique starfish-shaped based
Shorter cooking time

With rapid circulating air
Airfryer XXL Premium with Smart Sensing technology

 

The new generation of Philips Airfryer does the thinking and cooking for you. Enjoy perfect results in just two easy steps. Select the food type and press the button to cook. The Smart Sensing technology will automatically adjust the temperature and time for perfect results, effortlessly.

Airfryer XXL Premium with Fat Removal technology

 

Now you can eat healthier dishes and remove the excess fat from food. Philips Airfryer is the only Airfryer with Fat Removal technology that separates and captures excess fat. Savor all the taste of a roasted whole chicken with crispy skin, tender meat and remove up to 50% of fat*. 

 

*From 3 raw chicken legs, cooked at 180°C for 24 min

Crispy results with hot air

 

Enjoy healthier fried food that’s crispy on the outside and tender on the inside with up to 90% less fat**. The Philips Airfryer uses hot air (instead of oil) to fry food with little to no added oil, you can enjoy crispier results and delicious taste.

 

**Compared to fresh fries cooked in conventional Philips fryer
Patented star spiral

Not a real Airfryer

without its patented base

 

The patented starfish-shaped base means that the air inside the Airfryer circulates 360 °, creating a ‘tornado’ airflow inside. This unique airflow gives a constant and even heat distribution throughout the cooking basket. At the same time, strong direct heat comes from the top, creating the crispy, golden brown surface while the inside remains juicy. So you won't get food that is burnt or undercooked.

It's the inside that counts

 
The Philips starfish-shaped base (right) compared to flat-base airfryers (left) create a ‘tornado’ of airflow inside the airfryer. This unique airflow is 7x faster*** and cooks your food evenly for delicious results whether you’re frying, baking, roasting or more.
 
***Compared to airflow measured in Philips Airfryer XXL basket with flat bottom

What the Airfryer can do

Fry

Fry

Roast

Roast

Grill

Grill

Bake

Bake

Cleaning the Philips Airfryer is easy

 

All removable parts of the Airfryer are dishwasher safe for easy cleaning after every use. 

Which Philips Airfryer?  

 

Compare models to see which is the best Airfryer for you.

Premium

Premium

Premium

HKD2,998.00*
HD9860/91
Premium

Premium

Premium

HKD2,698.00*
HD9654/91
Premium

Premium

Premium

HKD1,998.00*
HD9743/11
Premium

Premium

Premium

HKD1,698.00*
HD9723/71
Premium

Premium

Premium

HKD1,698.00*
HD9723/51
Power
  • 2225W
  • 2225W
  • 1300-1500W
  • 1300-1500W
  • 1300-1500W

Cooking Capacity
  • 1.4kg of fries, whole chicken
  • 1.4kg of fries, whole chicken
  • 0.8kg of fries
  • 0.8kg of fries
  • 0.8kg of fries

Pot Capacity

  • 7.3L
  • 7.3L
  • 4.5L
  • 4.5L
  • 4.5L

Smart Sensing technology

Rapid Air technology

Fat Removal technology

Interface
  • Digital
  • Digital
  • Digital
  • Analog
  • Analog

Cooking time
  • 60 min.
  • 60 min.
  • 60 min.
  • 30 min
  • 30 min

Cooking temperature
  • 40°C-200°C
  • 40°C-200°C
  • 40°C-200°C
  • 80°C-200°C
  • 80°C-200°C

No pre-heat

Presets
  • 5 Smart Chef programs
  • 5 Pre-set cooking programs
  • 4 Pre-set cooking programs

Keep warm

QuickClean basket

Recipe book

Dimensions
  • 433x321x315 mm (LxWxH)
  • 433x321x315 mm (LxWxH)
  • 365x266x280 mm (LxWxH)
  • 266x292x276 mm (LxWxH)
  • 266x292x276 mm (LxWxH)
* Suggested retail price

Airfryer recipes 

Get started with these delicious, convenient Airfryer recipes for your family.
Airfryer Chicken
Airfryer chicken contains 50% less fat than conventional fried chicken. It also seals the meat quickly so that the flavour and moisture are retained. Hence the chicken is juicy on the inside and crispy on the outside.
Lemon Chicken Recipe
Airfryer Seared Noodles
Seared noodles with Airfryer contain 90% less fat and are crispy. They are healthy and palatable at the same time.
Seared Noodles with Sweet and Sour Pork Recipe
Assorted Meat and Vegetables Skewers
With Airfryer, you can use the least amount of oil to grill skewers which are crispy on the outside and juicy and tender on the inside.
Assorted Meat & Vegetables Skewers Recipe
Apple Chips
Learn how to make Apple Chips with Airfryer . Share with your friends and family!
Apple Chips Recipe
Explore recipes